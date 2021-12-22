Boxing Day matches to continue with full stadiums as Boris confirms no new Covid restrictions until at least December 27





FOOTBALL fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Boxing Day matches unfold at full capacity. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that he will NOT be introducing new Covid restrictions until at least December 27. 1 Boxing Day matches will be playing at full capacity Credit: PA And so punters can relax after Christmas Day with a trip to soccer on a crowded field. Mr Johnson’s announcement means Boxing Day football will be able to take place with crowds in England, unlike Scotland where they will be limited to 500 fans. While Christmas and Boxing Day are safe from being marred by restrictions, Downing Street insiders have refused to rule out tougher rules immediately after the weekend. Mr Johnson could still announce cutback plans before Christmas weekend, but time is running out to get them voted on and presented before the start of next week. He will spend Wednesday reflecting on the new hospitalization data before making a decision on what measures may be needed next week. But with the House of Commons requiring a minimum of 24 hours to be recalled and a day to legislate on new regulations, Christmas Day plans and crucial Boxing Day football games are immune to lockdown measures. legally imposed on capped crowds. FREE BETS: GET OVER 2,000 NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said: ‘What I can say tonight is that we naturally cannot rule out further measures after Christmas. And we’ll keep a constant eye on the data, and we’ll do whatever it takes to protect public health. “But given the lingering uncertainty over several things – the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters, we don’t think today it there is enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas. “We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary.” The announcement comes a day after Premier League sides decided to continue playing over the holiday season despite the recent spike in Covid cases. Six out of 10 games were postponed this weekend, while others were ordered to continue despite demands from the beleaguered bosses. Read our live football news blog for the latest rumors, gossip and closed deals

