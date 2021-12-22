When Prime Minister Modi met Saharanpurs Bank Sakhi Shabana Parveen and heard stories of autonomy





It was a frank conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shabana Parveen in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi held Shabanas’ nine-month-old daughter Sidra in the air and asked Parveen curiously how she made time to take care of her child while working as a correspondent bank (Bank Sakhi ). Parveen had come from the village of Rampurs Sirsalikalan, located in the Maniharan block of Saharanpur district, in Prayagraj as part of a group of thousands of working women who converged in the town for a meeting with the Prime Minister. Some of these Bank Sakhis, including Parveen, were part of a separate interaction with the Prime Minister in which he asked them several curious questions like what they were doing before becoming Bank Sakhis if people considered their identities in the villages like a moving bank. and also asked them about the oldest person they had helped. How do you work in the villages? Like when you have to provide a service, how do you explain to people how they can withdraw or deposit money? Do people believe that if they gave you their money it was deposited in the bank? the PM asked the women. Most told the prime minister that before becoming Bank Sakhis they only took care of household chores. Parveen specifically spoke of her admiration for Prime Minister Modis’ spontaneity and her gesture to speak to women like her. In a country where the Prime Minister himself interacts directly with the women of the village, no one can stop the progress of this country, she told the Prime Minister while answering his questions. Praveen later said that she hesitated in front of someone of such stature as the Prime Minister, but given the simplicity of the dialogue with Prime Minister Modis, she could answer his questions without any hesitation. The bank is eight kilometers from my village. This caused inconvenience to the elderly, women and the disabled. When I started working as Bank Sakhi in November, the village elders, women, and people with disabilities got rid of the hassle of going to the bank. I send these people’s money to their homes by doing financial transactions with the bank, Parveen told the prime minister. Modi was told that Parveen had become the first Sakhi bank in his district by doing bank transactions totaling Rs 55 lakh. You are doing a very good job. Keep it up, the Prime Minister told him. Modi also blessed her nine-month-old daughter, Sidra, saying she would make a lot of progress in her life. Parveen later said the prime minister’s intention was to empower women and work was underway in that direction quickly. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t have had the chance to attend such a big event and speak directly to the prime minister, she said. Her husband, Sikander, echoed similar sentiments. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

