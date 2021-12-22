Update: Xi-Scholz phone call considers advanced Sino-German friendship, reinforces strong start

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, during which the two leaders pledged to inherit and advance Sino-German friendship and cooperation, to maintain close communication on sensitive issues and jointly defend multilateralism in international affairs.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders after Scholz officially took office on December 8, marking the end of Angela Merkels’ 16 years as leader.

Xi again congratulated Scholz on her election as German Chancellor. He stressed that Sino-German cooperation is the barometer of Sino-European cooperation, and looking forward to the next 50 years, the two countries should adopt a comprehensive and long-term vision, forge ahead and strive to develop new bilateral relations.

Xi called on the two sides to promote mutual cooperation in an active and pragmatic attitude, actively exploring new areas of cooperation such as new energies, green and digital economy, and unlocking the growth potential of trade in services. .

We invite German companies to take advantage of their advantages and seize the new opportunities brought by the opening up of China. We also hope that Germany will provide a fair business environment for Chinese companies in Germany. Germany is an important hub of the China-Europe rail express. I believe that enhanced cooperation between China and Germany under the Belt and Road Initiative will benefit countries along the roads and promote connectivity of the Eurasian continent, Xi said.

The Chinese president also called for solving regional hotspot issues through dialogue and strongly opposed hegemonic acts and cold war mentality in all its forms. It is hoped that Germany will continue to play a positive role in stabilizing China-EU relations and inject stability and positive energy into China-EU relations, he said.

Scholz said he had fresh memories of his previous dealings with Xi and was ready to continue the friendship and cooperation between Germany and China. He also highlighted the three pillars of bilateral development: sound trade and investment relations, close cooperation to deal with climate change and COVID-19, and fluid communication on regional issues such as the situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear issue.

Germany would like to use the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year to successfully organize a new round of consultations between the two governments, strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of clean energy, economy technology and services, said Scholz, adding that Germany hopes that the EU-China investment agreement will be implemented at an early date and that Germany is willing to work with China to jointly defend multilateralism. in international affairs.

Sun Keqin, a researcher at the Chinese Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Scholz had experience with China and was very familiar with Sino-German relations. Its policy towards China has been constant, objective and calm.

Although he has expressed serious concerns about China in previous speeches, the tone on mutual benefits and cooperation has never changed, Sun said.

Scholz’s first official briefing in parliament sparked speculation in the media that Germany’s new government would change its tone on China. Scholz said the new government would not turn a blind eye to human rights violations in China, but that China was an important economic partner.

The speech, combined with the previously released coalition deal that mentioned China more than a dozen times, has been interpreted by some Western media as a signal of tougher Chinese policy on Angela’s approach. Merkels.

The appeal between Xi and Scholz reinforces a strong start between China and the new German government, Sun said.

Scholz met President Xi Jinping in 2017 when the Chinese leader attended the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. As finance minister, he invited Deputy Prime Minister Liu He to the Hamburg summit in November 2018. Scholz also visited China in early 2019.

The phone call also came amid US attempts to woo other countries not to send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics to contain China’s development. So far, European countries have not reached a consensus on whether to follow the United States’ position on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Sun believes that Germany will not follow Lithuania and the telephone conversation between the two leaders will help the German government to take a cautious, objective and calm stance on the issue of the Winter Olympics.