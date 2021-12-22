Prime Minister Imran delivers veiled blow to US over Afghan unrest – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched veiled criticisms of the United States for creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan that affects millions of people and allows it to worsen.

A man-made crisis is being created when it is known that it can be avoided if (Afghan) accounts (in the US) are released and cash is poured into their banking system Prime Minister Khan said during an address at a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry to celebrate the successful holding of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan caused by drought and decades of conflict has been compounded by the economic crisis resulting from US sanctions and the asset freeze following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s decision to join war on terror is a self-inflicted wound

The United States froze nearly $ 9.5 billion of Afghan reserves in American banks under the pretext that court rulings in cases filed by victims of September 11 and those who suffered as a result of the Taliban compelled the United States to executive to do so. Washington has indicated it could show more flexibility regarding sanctions against Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, but the frozen funds cannot be released.

The OIC CFM took place to deliberate on the growing crisis in Afghanistan and the Muslim bloc of 57 members decided to establish a humanitarian trust fund which should channel aid to the war-torn country. A food security program is also being launched.

Mr. Khan said dealing with the crisis in Afghanistan will require a constant struggle. At the same time, he emphasized the urgency of the crisis situation, saying that time is running out.

The Prime Minister appreciated the OF for the increased global support for Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan. He went on to criticize the foreign policy pursued by previous governments, especially the decision to join the war on terrorism, which he called a self-inflicted injury.

He regretted that previous governments compromised the national interest and dignity in obtaining foreign aid. Whereas in the past, shaping the policies envisioned was not in the interest of the people, as the goal as well as participating in the Afghan jihad was to earn dollars, he added.

Mr. Khan, however, asked FO to move towards geo-economics to improve the country’s position. He noted that Pakistan’s image in the world has improved despite the economic challenges it faces and the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned the reforms undertaken at OF, including digitization, automation of processes, changes in rules and procedures, strengthening of the Foreign Service Academy and the Institute of Foreign Affairs. ‘strategic studies and the launch of FM Direct and FM Portal.

According to him, Pakistan is now ready to host the 48th Ordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in March.

Posted in Dawn, December 22, 2021

