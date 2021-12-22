The lucky country made its own luck in 2021

Australia ends the year in much better shape than we ended 2020.

This is the case even though our region is still a dangerous place and an aggressive China under Xi Jinping continues to be the main driver of this ugly circumstance. Covid-19 also remains a changing and unpredictable threat to the health and social functioning of the world.

The last year ended with these two nasty truths which had intrusive and damaging effects on Australia.

Back then, we felt more alone, with less plan, than today. It’s worth noting that a lot has changed for the better over the course of 2021: on the pandemic, with the economy, and in big strategic and security ways.

On Covid, 2020 ended much like now, a new strain from India, Delta, has been proliferating in the world. The first data showed that it was more contagious than the original Covid strain from Wuhan, but also that it caused high hospitalization rates for the unvaccinated. This was a problem because vaccination levels in Australia were lagging behind much of the world, meaning most of our population was vulnerable.

In December 2021, Omicron is more contagious that the Delta variant will move, although we don’t yet know how many hospitalizations that will result in or how quickly. But one big thing that seems to really make a difference from 2020 is that Australia’s national immunization level of 90% of people over 16 is among the highest in the world (the we and a lot of Europe get stuck at around 6070%). On top of that, we have all the tools we have in 2020 to manage Covid social distancing, masks and contact tracing, as well as to improve treatments. We also have a booster stockpile to maximize our safety in an Omicron world as we build our own national mRNA vaccine production facility, which just wasn’t true at the end of 2020.

It also seems that the public understands that Covids is now a nationally shared risk and wants it to be managed that way, ending the state-by-state adventure we have been through. It is up to our federal, state and territorial leaders to take this signal and respond accordingly.

Overall, despite the now feeling that everyone was heading back to the Covid tunnel, Australia is as well placed as anywhere to handle the next twists and turns of the pandemic. The main risks are political complacency or parochialism and public weariness, not national capacity.

On the economy and China, return to Beijing at the end of 2020 20 billion dollars affected on the Australian trade in lobster, coal, barley, timber and wine was still fresh and echoed in the economy. Wed had said to himself for so long that China was indispensable for every export that we seemed ready to see the damage from Beijing’s retaliatory measures be enormous.

A year later we know it is not what happened. Despite Beijing’s deep desires, the Chinese economy cannot do without Australian iron ore or coal, and the prices are good. For other exports, the world has other wealthy markets that want quality Australian exports. Only those who had not foreseen a real alternative to Chinalike lobster exporters and the universitiesstill take time to adjust to the new normal of the high-risk Chinese market.

As Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said during last week’s presentation mid-year budget updateAustralia’s economy is in poor health compared to most countries in the world. Public debt is low compared to most advanced economies, and the economy is weathering the combined shocks of Covid and China. Companies are diversifying their market risks away from the all-in-China bet that was old conventional corporate wisdom, especially since the now-dead parrot that is the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement entered into force in 2015.

In 2022, Australia’s economy will likely experience further diversification as we capitalize on neglected free trade agreements with Japan and South Korea, maximize the benefits of the U.S. and UK agreements, and build closer economic ties with India and, despite the cancellation of the agreement. French submarine contract, with the EU. It’s smart to deepen trade and supply chains with partners who won’t use them as economic weapons to bludgeon you.

In the realm of international security, 2020 marked five years of resetting the largely defensive policy to deal with Xis China, instead of benign China that we all hoped would be a mutually beneficial trading partner whose different strategic interests did not have. of importance because they rested quietly in the background. Xi’s aggressive use of Chinese power brought strategic differences to the fore for Australia and for many other nations who are now busy reassessing and resetting their own China’s policies.

By the end of 2020, Australian domestic politics were in place to deal with an aggressive Xi. Foreign investment laws were tightened following the Darwin Harbor Lease. Anti-espionage rules and foreign interference in Australia the political and public debate were all in place. Australian cyber capabilities were increases, including thanks to a proven offensive cyber capability to hack those who attacked Australia. And we have excluded high-risk Chinese suppliers from our 5G network to protect the security and integrity of these key digital backbones.

Other governments have turned to Australian politics for advice in these areas, as they reset their own national policies to deal with China’s systemic challenge.

Australia was an outlier in 2020, however, due to its lead.

This is perhaps the biggest change. In the year 2021, Australia has grown from being a canary in China’s coal mine to being the center of the two powerful minilateral groups which, together, are doing the most to restore economic, technological and economic balance. strategic away from China. This is essential to protect the Indo-Pacific from conflicts and so that Beijing does not dictate other choices, including ours.

But maybe we don’t really understand how positive it is for Australia’s well-being, prosperity and security to be in the middle of the Quad partnership with India, Japan and the United States and in the middle of the AUKUS technological partnership with Great Britain and the United States is for our nation of 25 million people at the hinge of the Indo-Pacific. And maybe we don’t quite have the phenomenal speed with which these two new groups have come together and started to act for a common purpose.

This is an extraordinary development starting in March 2021 when US President Joe Biden called the impossible and unthinkable Quad leaders meeting which just wouldn’t happen but did. And it was only six months later another unthinkable rolled gold happened: The US and UK agreed to share nuclear submarine technology with us, and we agreed we needed it.

Next year will be the year of the delivery of these two rapidly evolving minilaterals, as each nation in each of the two groupings needs them for itself. And they all see the value of working together at a pace we’re not used to but which must quickly become the norm. We can already hear this with news on the rapid implementation ongoing within three months of the announcement. Expect to see UK AUKUS announcements with Australia and US at the start of the new year, to demonstrate to any skeptics that UK in AUKUS has substance and value.

There will be more surprises and twists and turns in 2022, so don’t be rocked by someone telling you they know the future. But Australians should at least notice that we are still the lucky country (actually, and not in a sneaky way, that term can be used). This is because we made a lot of our own luck in 2021 and have partners ready to face the years to come.