Danish Kaneria attacks Imran; demands action against the desecration of a statue in a Hindu temple





The latest incident of the vandalism of the Hindu deity statue in Pakistan has prompted former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria to speak out against the worsening plight of religious minorities in Pakistan. He called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene after video of a vandalized Hindu deity statue surfaced online. The incident occurred in the Ranchore Line area of ​​Karachi on the night of December 20. During the incident, the statue of Hindu deity Jog Maya was damaged with a hammer by disbelievers, according to local reports.

Hindu temple vandalized: the plea of ​​Pakistani Prime Minister Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria through his tweet strongly criticized the incidents of vandalism linked to the Pakistani Hindu temple. he wrote that the actions were unacceptable and that the country’s reputation was tarnished. He tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to intervene in the case.

Incidents of Harassment on Minorities in Pakistan

Harassment of minorities in Pakistan has been a hot topic of discussion with Foreign Minister Jaishankar who has been invited to raise this issue globally. The country has been repeatedly criticized by the international community for failing to protect the interests of its minorities. There have been repeated incidents of violence against minorities, forced conversions and vandalism of religious institutions.

According to an ANI report from May this year, an incident occurred in which a settlement of a Hindu minority community in Bhawalpur was demolished. The demolition exercise was carried out under the supervision of Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of Housing in the Imran Khan cabinet, and the country’s chief information officer, Shahid Khokhar.

In October, Hanuman Devi Mata Mandir based in Sindh province was desecrated by unidentified thieves. In this incident, thieves stole jewelry and cash worth thousands of rupees. Last month, unidentified individuals ransacked a Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh province, smashing idols and fleeing with thousands of dollars in cash and other valuables, infuriating the Hindus.

A Krishna temple in Pakistan was also vandalized before Krishna Janmashtami. Sindh province also reported regular kidnappings of Hindu minors. Minority leaders are now demanding the intervention of Pakistan’s chief justice in this case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/danish-kaneria-lashes-out-at-imran-demands-action-on-statue-desecration-in-hindu-temple.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos