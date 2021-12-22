Chinese investors favor luxury watches over homes





Ownership has been a one-sided gamble in most Chinese cities since the country’s urban housing market was liberalized in the late 1990s. But Xi’s determination to ensure common prosperity, as well as the collapse of the country. China Evergrande group and other highly leveraged real estate developers have caused real estate prices to drop infrequently in recent months. Analysts and home buyers increasingly expect the slowdown to continue. The Communist Party of China Politburo recently reiterated Xis’ claim that houses are meant to be inhabited, not for speculation, even though he is taking steps to support the economy at large. Very high demand On Monday, China’s central bank announced a 5 basis point cut in its one-year prime lending rate to 3.8%, but left the five-year rate, used to price mortgages, unchanged at 4.65%. As consumer demand has been hit by the economic downturn, premium watches have grown in popularity among the wealthy. An October survey of 1,500 Chinese adults with more than 500,000 yuan ($ 110,000) in annual family income by CSG Intage, a Hong Kong-based consulting firm, found that 88% of those surveyed planned to maintain or increase their spending on luxury watches, which cost $ 76,700. yuan on average, over the next 12 months. The high end of the watch market is very strong, said Simon Tye, author of the study. If you go to a Rolex store right now, there won’t be enough [watches] sell to customers. For many wealthy buyers, luxury timepieces are not only a marker of social status, but also a hedge against inflation. In eastern Jiangsu Province, Sam Yu, owner of an electric heater maker and two apartment maker, said his purchase of a 700,000 yuan Patek Philippe watch in August was a wise investment. After two years, I can sell the watch with a small profit, said Mr. Yu, who made his last home purchase five years ago, I will not be able to do it with an apartment. Due to political uncertainties, it may take several months to find a buyer unless I offer a big discount. Strict controls According to Watcheco, China’s leading online platform for used watches, many high-end brands have risen sharply in value in recent years. Popular models such as the Rolex Submariner can now order up to five times their original price. There is a high demand and a lack of supply for some high-end models, said David Wang, a Shanghai-based luxury watch dealer. Prices are unlikely to decline in the foreseeable future. A third driver of the luxury watch boom is their portability, which offers wealthy citizens an easy way to transfer assets overseas when needed. Mr. Wang said some of his customers spent tens of thousands of dollars on a timepiece so they could escape the strict capital controls that place an annual limit of US $ 50,000 ($ 70,000) for them. remittances abroad. Customs officials won’t notice your watch or may not know how much it’s worth, Wang said. This creates a safe and efficient way to take your money abroad. Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing and Tom Mitchell in Singapore Financial Time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/chinese-investors-pick-luxury-watches-over-houses-20211222-p59jm3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos