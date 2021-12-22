Boris Johnson has political lessons for Scott Morrison

There are three reasons the British Tories have lost their enthusiasm for Johnson.

First, a few months ago it introduced financial measures including an increase in taxation. People vote Conservative because they believe in low taxes and a small government. The measures related to COVID-19 have resulted in a huge increase in public spending, and it must be paid.

An abuse of faith

The higher taxes were a breach of trust in the party base, no matter how necessary the associated increases in spending related to COVID-19 were. While the media were quite happy with the measures taken by the government, Conservative voters were not.

Second, Johnson put enormous effort into COP 26. He has made tackling climate change one of the hallmarks of his government. They ban gasoline and diesel cars from 2030, which means new cars will have to be electric.

At present, electric cars are significantly more expensive than the alternative. Charging people a lot more for cars on top of raising taxes has not worked well with the grassroots. Add to this the government’s commitment to eliminate gas heating in homes, and its determination to replace it with more attractive alternatives for the environment. The problem is, getting rid of the gas heater and installing the new system will cost each household about 10,000 ($ 18,600). This also does not go well with the base.

It may interest people to hear that the government is committed to reducing CO2 emissions, but if the price is several thousand pounds per year then people are unwilling to pay for that, all the more that it is not clear what contribution this will make to reducing global emissions and reducing global temperature rise. After all, the UK only contributes 1% of global CO2 emissions, so it won’t have any noticeable effect on global temperature.

Malcolm Turnbull did not lose the leadership of the Liberal Party because of his economic management.

Third, the Johnson government has been embroiled in a series of relatively minor scandals that have annoyed the public. Not the least is the revelation that Downing Street staff broke the UK’s tough lockdown rules last year by having Christmas drinks together. This was understandably boring for an audience that was denied access to family members at the time.

These three issues have another side and that is that Johnson since the 2019 election has had to resist the wrath of an anti-Brexit establishment and so far remains bitter about his role in the UK’s exit from the European Union.

These people, whether in the media or other influential sectors of society, are now turning on him with a nastiness rarely seen in British politics for many years.

That’s not to say the Conservative Party is about to get rid of Johnson. They are not. The government still has three years in office, and they will support it for now even if they are already starting to think about who could possibly replace it.

Not that they have obvious alternatives yet, and no one is dragging their coat too vigorously at this point as an alternative later.

So expect Johnson to remain Prime Minister of the UK for a while, if not until the next general election, and it could very well last until then, if not beyond.

Watch out for your base!

But there is a lesson in all of this, especially for Conservative governments, whether in the UK or elsewhere.

This lesson is to maintain the support of the base of the party. It is extremely important for all governments to have the support and enthusiasm of the people who brought them to power in the first place. And no wise leader will ever take his followers for granted.

History is replete with examples of leaders who have lost their base. George HW Bush lost Republican support when he, like Johnson, raised taxes in his famous about-face.

Fraser’s political crime was the introduction of retrospective taxes that alienated liberal voters in many parts of Australia. In contrast, leaders such as John Howard and Margaret Thatcher maintained their support for over a decade by always listening to their base, understanding their base and making it clear that they were there for them.

Turnbull did not lose the leadership of the Liberal Party because of his economic management but because he lost contact with the party base in Australia.

Johnson’s challenge is therefore clear. He needs to use praise to throw more red meat at his constituency rather than worry about what reporters may think. He may survive very well, but he will have to be careful about finding ways to rekindle the enthusiasm of Conservative voters for him.

There is a lesson in all of this for Scott Morrison. His base is pretty happy with him right now, but by election day he needs to rekindle them again by coming up with a truly conservative agenda for the next legislature.