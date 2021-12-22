The ruling party in Pakistan concedes a loss in the stronghold area; what does this mean for the future of Imran Khan as prime minister?





With national elections only due in 2023, the loss of a party stronghold comes as Khan’s government grapples with highest inflation, low growth and high unemployment.

File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA

In Pakistan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has admitted defeat in local elections in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Opposition parties won 21 seats, while Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party won six seats at the ballot box to elect mayors and other local government officials.

The count for another 34 seats is underway, but provisional results show a similar trend. Khan’s party has won the last two provincial polls, as well as the last local elections in the region. Final results will be announced on December 24 or later. With national elections only due in 2023, the loss of a party stronghold comes as Khan’s government grapples with highest inflation, low growth and high unemployment.

Fiscal year 2020 was the worst year for Pakistanis as the world’s highest inflation forced policymakers to raise the interest rate, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The SBP raised interest rates to calm inflationary pressure during the fiscal year, but the high rates proved counterproductive as they further increased inflation as the private sector stopped borrowing. expensive money hampering industrial growth and services, DawnNews reported.

But what does this mean for the future of the cricketer turned politician as Prime Minister? We will take a look.

Imran Khan admits his mistake

Reacting to the major setback suffered by the ruling PTI in the first phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted on Tuesday that his party was paying the price for ballot errors.

Speaking to Twitter, Imran said the selection of bad candidates was the main reason for their election defeat in the province.

The PTI made mistakes in the 1st phase of the KP LG elections and paid the price. Poor selection of candidates was a major cause. From now on, I will personally oversee PTI’s LG Election Strategy in Phase 2 of LG KP Election and LG Election through Pak. InchaAllah PTI will come out stronger

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2021

The party could win one in six tehsil in Peshawar in the city from which it won all seats in the 2018 general election.

Khan’s unpopularity

This is seen as a major setback for Khan even as a general election is slated for 2023 as he becomes highly unpopular among the population as inflation and the price of essential foods have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic.

Breaking the previous record of US $ 10.45 billion, Pakistan took out US $ 15.32 billion in new foreign loans in fiscal year 2020-21, according to a new government report.

According to The Express Tribune, the report shows that the current government nearly doubled Pakistan’s foreign debt in just three years, adding US $ 35.1 billion to bring the total to US $ 85.6 billion.

The report released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that new debt had been added “to ease pressure on the current account deficit, strengthen foreign exchange reserves, improve external debt servicing capacity and provide financing. necessary for the development of the water sector, ”according to The Express. Tribune.

His government is also set to raise taxes, including a gradual monthly increase in oil price levies, as a precondition for resuming its $ 6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts say the fund wants Pakistan to further reduce the budget deficit, increase tariffs on electricity and gasoline, as well as money laundering and corruption. In recent months, the government has complied with most IMF conditions, but this has made Khan unpopular among the population as inflation and the price of essential food skyrocket.

The Pakistani rupee has recently depreciated 30.5% against the US dollar over the past three years and four months under the current Khan government.

According to The News International, the value of the Pakistani rupee has fallen from Rs 123 against the US dollar in August 2018 to Rs 177 against the US dollar in December 2021, a drop of 30.5% in the past 40 months. This makes it one of the strongest currency devaluations in the country’s history.

At least 49% of Pakistanis believe the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan is responsible for inflation in the country, Geo News reported. – put an end to the socio-economic classes which suffer the most.

The study conducted from October 28 to November 4 last year in interviews with more than 1,000 respondents found that half of Pakistanis accuse the federal government of being responsible for inflation. the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been trying from day one to gain power.

Forty-nine percent blamed the Center for the crisis, 17 percent held provincial governments responsible while only 8 percent blamed an unknown Mafia.

Bloomberg reports that the PM’s party is currently lagging behind the country’s largest opposition group, led by former PM Nawaz Sharif, according to a survey of fund managers and other investors by the company brokerage Insight Securities Ltd, based in Karachi.

About 46% of those polled expect the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to form the next government. Only 31% expect Khan to get a second term.

With contributions from agencies

With contributions from agencies

