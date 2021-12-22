USA turning point: Trump as president and Boebert as future chief whip as envisioned by young conservatives





The event hosted by the largest group of conservative students in the Americas lasted just four days.

But by then, they and the speakers who addressed them managed to cover a tremendous amount of ground and give voice to many dreams of what they would like the future to look like.

Donald Trump as Speaker of the House of Representatives just to see Nancy Pelosis’s face as he takes the hammer from her? Why not.

Lauren Boebert, carrying her Glock semi-automatic pistol as her chief whip? Sure.

And what about Kayleigh Mcenany returning to the White House as a press secretary? They would love it.

But while there was a lot of bogus media bashing at the Turning Points America event in Phoenix, Arizona, someone who tried to pose a simple question to Kyle Rittenhouse, hailed as a hero by millions of people, was not welcome. He was blocked off by security guards and had his credentials stripped after he tried to ask the 18-year-old why he was supporting Black Lives Matter, as he claimed.

Turning Points America was founded by activist Charlie Kirk and regularly hosts events to spread its message of freedom, free markets and limited government.

This summer, Trump himself addressed an event, also in Arizona, describing the so-called Green New Deal proposal to phase out fossil fuels from America as new green bulls ***. When he spoke in 2019, while still president, he said, not for the first time, that the Liberals wanted to take Christmas away from Christmas.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, spoke at the latest event, where he claimed China mocked the United States for its military allegedly promoting transgender pilots. What do you think our enemies are doing? They laugh, he said.

Although the two events were only less than six months apart, this is perhaps the most recent event, held at the Phoenix Convention Center, which offers more information on the future of the nation.

When Trump spoke this summer, Joe Biden was still enjoying the increased approval rating that comes with being a new president.

A follow-up poll from FiveThityEight suggested that 52% of Americans approved of his performance, while 42 disapproved. And while Covid remained a concern, the full implications of the Delta and Omicron strains, which pushed the death toll in the United States well beyond 800,000, were not clear.

And Biden hadn’t botched the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan either, nor had the Republicans’ sails been filled with momentum since winning the governorship in Virginia. Now all of this has happened. Bidens’ approval rating has fallen to just 43%, near an all-time low, and many believe Republicans are set to win back both houses of Congress midway through 2022.

Turning Points USA Student Group Promotes Freedom, Free Markets, and Limited Government

(Getty Images)

As such, at least some of the wishes displayed in Phoenix can come true.

It was not the first time that Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has expressed his intention to make Donald Trump the next Speaker of the House if the GOP takes control. He has already claimed he spoke to Trump about it.

Still, the Arizona public gave his proposal a very warm welcome.

Now the media hates him and the establishment fears him, but I kinda like House Speaker Donald J Trump’s ring after those mid-terms, he said on Sunday.

Can you imagine Nancy Pelosis’s face as she asked to give that hammer to Donald Trump?

He added: That’s how I introduced it to him. I said, Mr. President, that you only have to be the President for about 20 minutes. You take the hammer and imagine the speech you would give as she has to watch with that bitter look on her. We have to start treating them the way they treat us.

Lauren Boebert, the Colorado congresswoman known for her vehement promotion of guns and her defense of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, suggested she would be happy to be one of Trump’s best helpers and carry her weapon with her in Congress. Firearms are permitted in MPs’ offices, but some lawmakers have claimed that some of their colleagues carry them with them at all times.

Sarah Palin says “on my corpse” that the authorities will make her vaccinated against the covid

Interviewed by a reporter for right-wing broadcaster Real American Voice (RAV), Boebert learned she would make an excellent speaker.

Well Matt Gaetz wants me to be the whip, Boebert said Monday. I would need my Glock on my hip when I whip those votes.

The couple concluded the interview by agreeing that Democratic MK Ilhan Omar had played the role of the victim, following comments by Boebert, widely regarded as Islamophobic, after comparing Omar to a terrorist carrying bombs. She needed more funds for this term. This quarter has been a bit slow for her, Boebert said. So let’s go on TV, let’s shed a few tears, and you know, play the victim.

Initially, The Independent had planned to attend the event in person. But given concerns about travel amid a new wave of coronavirus infections and the spread of Omicron, we’ve decided that watching events live, while not the same as being there in person, was a safer option.

Such a decision made all the more sense, given that a large number of people were not wearing masks.

More worryingly, several high-level speakers have sought to question the effectiveness of vaccines, according to the CDC. All Covid-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective in preventing Covid-19 and have said they have not received a vaccine.

Sarah Palin, who was the GOP running mate for John McCain, said about my corpse, she would allow authorities to force her to get the vaccine.

She said she had the virus and at the time, America’s top medical official, Dr Anthony Fauci, spoke about natural immunity for those who had been ill.

Now they are telling us that even though we had it, we have natural immunity now that we still have to get vaccinated, she said. And it will be on my corpse that I will have an injection. No. I won’t and they better not touch my kids either.

Many people did not wear masks

(Getty Images)

Marjorie Greene Taylor, a Republican representative from Georgia, said she also had not received the vaccine.

I’m not vaccinated and they’re going to have a hell of a time if they want to hold me back and get me vaccinated, she said. And I don’t think it’s anyone’s job to tell us that. People should have the right to choose.

In her speech, she suggested that the January 6 riot was a false flag operation involving federal agents.

Among the highest-billed guests, along with Trump Jr, was 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Illinois, who has become a hero for gun rights activists, after being found not guilty of all counts of charge, after shooting three people, two of them fatally, in the summer of 2020.

The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took place amid protests for racial justice. The teenager shot three white men and was charged with five counts, including first degree murder. The jury cleared him, after his lawyers argued that the teenager had acted in self-defense.

Kirk was one of those who asked the 18-year-old softball questions, telling him we have to say he did everything right that night, that Kyle acted right and morally and legally when someone ‘one tried to kill him. You held it all together. You are a hero to millions.

Sometimes Rittenhouse looked a little sheepish at all the cheers he was getting. Yet he also seemed poised to take on the role of a self-defense hero, not entirely different from the way George Zimmerman behaved after he shot black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012 and was cleared. of murder.

I wanted to tell my story. I wanted to tell the world what happened in Kenosha, the truth, contrary to what the prosecution tried to say. That’s why I took the floor, he said. I think my trial was an example of them trying to come after our Second Amendment rights, a right to defend ourselves and take our guns.

Fox News collaborator Kayleigh McEnany, who served as Trump’s last White House spokesperson on Tuesday, recounted, to applause, how she overcame her nerves on her first day on the job that had him. left in tears. The solution, she said, had been to kneel down with her parents on the loudspeaker and pray.

Then I went to the private bathroom in the west wing. I knelt down and said a prayer. And when I walked in and stood on that podium, I went from tears to complete, utter serenity, she said. I’m telling you, I felt like I was supposed to do this.

Also on Tuesday, another Tory frontrunner, Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who previously claimed to be armed on Jan.6, gave his take on foreign policy. Until we secure our southern border, I don’t care about the border dispute in Ukraine.

The last words were left to Kirk. He said it was a lie that people can have it all.

You have to prioritize certain things. You’re going to have to give up some things that might make you feel good in the moment, to pursue something more meaningful than an instant dopamine kick, the 28-year-old said.

And here’s another good rule of thumb if something feels right right now, it’s probably not right for you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/turning-points-usa-rittenhouse-elections-b1980487.html

