PM says self-confidence is key to nations’ success





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while praising the nation’s courage to face different testing periods in the country’s history, on Tuesday stressed the inculcation of self-confidence, a quality that could serve as a beacon in difficult moments.

Speaking to Foreign Ministry officials during his visit, the prime minister said it was self-confidence that always meant change.

“When you instill confidence in yourself as a nation, you can achieve wonders. When the earthquake hit the land [during 2005], the whole nation mobilized, and during the floods [of 2010], the nation contributed, which reflected that the nation had the capacity to always stand the test of time, ”he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about her cricket career and the performance of the successful national cricket team when motivated by self-confidence.

“The country has a huge talented population of 220 million people as well as 9 million overseas Pakistanis capable of doing anything because they have excelled in all fields,” he said optimistically.

The Prime Minister also emphasized a culture of rule of law and meritocracy.

“No country aspires to progress without the rule of law,” he said, adding that some Western countries had achieved progress and prosperity despite limited resources because they had introduced a culture of the rule of law. . But on the other hand, resource-rich countries were often mired in poverty due to the lack of rule of law. Different mafias controlled these resources, ”he observed.

He said the Pakistanis also helped build the cancer hospital and continued to donate to cover its losses as around 10 billion rupees was spent on treating the poor.

Read Congratulations to Pakistan for the success of the OIC debate

Welcoming the efforts of the Foreign Ministry to successfully host the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which has just concluded in Islamabad, the prime minister said it was delivered. possible through teamwork.

He also praised the law enforcement agencies who made the event a success, making the nation proud, with a strong sense of self-confidence.

The Prime Minister also regretted that in the past the elite captured spaces because they were pampered with all the facilities.

He stressed that they should focus on eliminating the poor segments of society and that to this end the whole nation should continue this struggle.

Citing the current account deficit, Prime Minister Imran said he had increased pressure on the rupee. The government had almost overcome the challenge, but rising commodity prices globally turned out to be a choking point, he added.

Expressing his determination, however, he said it was a temporary phase and the country would overcome it.

“I firmly believe that Pakistan has a great future and the nation will become strong,” he said, recalling that during the 1960s the nation was following this path.

The Prime Minister advised FO agents that they should focus on the geo-economy. Ambassadors should do more to attract foreign investment, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other senior ministry officials were present on the occasion.

