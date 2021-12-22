Bill OReilly says Donald Trump will run in 2024 after joining him on lackluster speaking tour





Former Fox News anchor Bill OReilly said he advised Donald Trump to run again.

Mr OReilly, who left Fox in 2017 following deals with women who accused him of sexual misconduct, made the comments when he appeared on the Dan Abrams show on NewsNation on Monday.

He said Mr. Trump called him after their historic tour of Dallas on Sunday, where the former president said he received a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It is good for you. It’s good that people see a different side of you, not a political side. You told the truth. You believe in vax. Your administration did, and you should take the credit for it, Mr OReilly told Mr Trump on the call.

Mr OReilly said he wanted the former president to use his administration’s record claiming that it was under the Trump administration that Covid vaccines were developed in his run for re-election.

i try to say [former] President Trump, run on your file. He’s gonna run again, okay, Mr OReilly said. I said, run on your file because your file is damn good.

While Mr. Trump has continued to tease that he will run in the 2024 presidential election, he has yet to confirm or officially announce his intention to do so.

Mr OReilly said Mr Trump was unaware he would be asked if he had received a recall.

The former president was booed and taunted by a mostly unmasked crowd on Sunday when he revealed he had received the recall.

Did you get the booster? Mr. OReilly had asked Mr. Trump.

Yes, he replied. I’ve had it too, Mr OReilly added.

The Dallas leg of the History Tour was the final leg of the conference tour of the two of five sites in Texas and Florida.

Reports emerged that the tour received only a lukewarm response from the audience. However, Mr. OReilly rejected the reports.

Earlier in July, he described the series as a series of live conversations to discuss exactly how things were done in the Trump administration.

