Amazon and the (vanished) negative reviews of the latest book by Xi Jinping, President of China – Corriere.it





from Riccardo lichene The move is part of a strategy to win favor with Chinese censors and encourage the development of the Kindle brand and Amazon’s cloud computing services in the country. According to aReuters investigation, Amazon, to win favor with the Chinese government, canceled all reviews of President Xi Jinping’s book. On the page of Amazon.cn who sell The governance of China (Rule China, the Italian title) there are no notes, comments and reviews by official order from Beijing. The request was sparked by some critics who rated the book less than five stars, according to one of the people contacted by Reuters who is familiar with the incident. According to an internal company information document, in 2018, the company received a growing number of requests from Chinese censors to remove certain content, especially politically sensitive. Amazon’s subsequent pull-out was part of a larger campaign to continue doing business in the world’s most populous country, where its Kindle brand and cloud computing services had room to grow. An Amazon spokesperson said our conduct complies with all applicable laws and regulations, wherever we operate, and China is no exception. The experience recounted in the report mirrors that of Apple, which in recent years has become more and more conforms to the dictates of Beijing. Apple responded to 97% of Chinese government requests for information on user devices in 2019, a significant increase from 65% in 2014. Other American companies, such as Yahoo! and LinkedIn, on the other hand, have left the market Chinese this year due to growing business and legal challenges in the country according to Microsoft, owner of Likedin. Amazon also has collaborated with a branch of the Chinese propaganda apparatus to create a sales portal on the company’s US site, Amazon.com, a project known as China Books. The company, which has put up for sale pi of 90 thousand publications, did not generate significant revenue, but the company’s internal document explains that the move crucial to win China’s support. In detail, we read the strategic interests of the China Books project for Jay Carney, the global head of Amazon lobbying operations, before a trip to Beijing. Kindle operates in China in a gray area, says the document, and notes that Amazon struggles to license to sell e-books in the country. The key element to protect to resolve the licensing issue with the Chinese government is the Chinese books project, the document said. The Amazon.com/China Books project has also been widely recognized by Chinese regulators. The company’s compromises with Beijing clash with its efforts to bypass regulators, even in the world’s two largest democracies. In India alone, this year Amazon circumvented local regulations to promote its brands by rigging search results on its Indian website. In the United States, Amazon (through its many lobbyists) has watered down or removed several privacy laws designed to protect consumers. © RESERVED REPRODUCTION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.corriere.it/tecnologia/21_dicembre_21/amazon-recensioni-negative-sparite-dell-ultimo-libro-xi-jinping-presidente-cina-cbe32572-6245-11ec-a583-0974d17fd3de.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

