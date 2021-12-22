Nigeria puts Erdogan’s enemies under surveillance in return for Turkey’s military aid

Exactly five years ago Nigeria and Turkey were embroiled in a diplomatic row.

After surviving a coup and an assassination attempt, President Erdogan’s mission was to expose and arrest all those behind the attack that left 300 dead. Erdogan said the putschists were linked to the Gulen movement, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and led by Fethullah Gulen, an influential Turkish businessman and cleric who is in exile in the United States.

Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan, has repeatedly denied these allegations. He also claimed that he did not know 99% of the members of his influential movement which has three to six million members worldwide.

After frustrated attempts to extradite Gulen from the United States, Erdogan began contacting several African leaders with a view to shutting down all businesses linked to the Gulen movement in their countries.

On July 28, 2016, Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Hakan Cakil called on Nigeria to close 17 Turkish schools in the country linked to the Gulen movement. We call on the Nigerian government to close the schools I have officially requested, both orally and in writing, that these schools be closed. Also, I sent a letter to Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs) and Mr. Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to the President) about this and asked for their support for the closure of schools, he said. he declares. In addition to schools, several affected institutions included hospitals and other establishments.

Coming at a time when Nigeria was facing one of its worst economic downturns, the government was reluctant to honor such a request. Nigerian Education Minister Adamu Adamu said the application will not be considered until the Turkish government provides satisfactory evidence.

Turkey launches offensive

Nigeria’s unfavorable response further infuriated the Turkish government. As a result, several Nigerian students attending Turkish schools abroad were arrested while others were expelled for unspecified reasons.

President Buharis’ adviser on diaspora affairs at the time, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed to local media that the Foreign Ministry, through the permanent secretary, summoned the Turkish ambassador upon receipt. some information. As the two countries strive to resolve the issue through all diplomatic channels possible, the Foreign Ministry has made it clear that such acts against Nigerians will not be accepted.

In an attempt to sever ties with Turkey following pressure of the Erdogans government, companies that were linked to Gulen in Nigeria started removing Turkey from their trade names and changed their names completely although they retained their Turkish orientation.

Some of these companies include the Nigerian Turkish International College (NTIC) with branches in Kaduna, Abuja, Kano, Yobe, Ogun and Lagos. The school changed its name to Nigerian Tulip International School. In addition, the Nigerian University of the Turkish Nile changed its name to simply become the University of the Nile. The Nigerian Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, which was sponsored by the Nigerian elite, has simply been replaced by the Nizamiye Hospital.

Despite these measures, however, Turkey has remained adamant. In 2019, Turkey’s new Ambassador to Nigeria Melih Ulueren said at an event commemorating the third anniversary of the coup that the Turkish Maarif Foundation had been established to take over all business interests related to the Gulen movement.

Erdogan’s sacrifice

With Turkey unable to take over the Gulen movement’s business interests in Nigeria, Erdogan decided to take a new approach and make Nigeria an offer that would be difficult to refuse.

Nigeria has witnessed a rise in insecurity in recent times with thousands of deaths by insurgents in the north. In a desperate need for weapons and intelligence amid an impending arms embargo imposed by the United States Congress over human rights concerns, Nigeria had to explore other options and unlike the United States, Turkey would be willing to partner with Nigeria without such stringent human rights conditions.

With direct reference to Nigeria’s security quagmire, Erdogan, during his visit to Nigeria in October, told President Buhari that his administration would share intelligence with Nigerian authorities on an ongoing basis. He was quick to add that the perpetrators of the attempted coup in Turkey were still very active in Nigeria and that a quid pro quo was needed.

The sensitivity that we show in the fight against terrorism will, I hope, be shared by our Nigerian brothers and sisters and our counterparts. The perpetrators of the heinous failed coup of July 15 FETO are still very active in Nigeria. And we are continuously sharing our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities, Erdogan said.

He said he hoped to increase the trade volume from the current $ 2 billion to $ 5 billion between Nigeria and Turkey and that he hoped that relations between the two countries would develop further on the basis of a win-win situation and on the basis of mutual agreement. respect.

In good faith, Buhari immediately announced Turkey’s removal from Nigeria’s COVID-19 Red List. The Nigerian president revealed that he has signed eight major agreements with Turkey on several key sectors, including energy, defense industry, mining and hydrocarbons. Buhari also praised Erdogan for opening his country’s borders to accommodate millions of refugees in urgent need of humanitarian support.

The new deal

Conversely to Erdogan’s gesture, Buhari recently went to Istanbul for the Turkey-Africa partnership summit. Buhari celebrated his 79th birthday while in Turkey with his wife, Aisha, and seven ministers. During the visit which Presidency officials described as epic, several agreements were reached.

Buharis spokesman Garba Shehu said in a Facebook post that Turkish technology, whether it is drones or even the supply or manufacture of military ammunition to Nigeria, will surely speed up the process and efforts to rid Nigeria of pockets of terrorists and the threat of kidnappers and bandits. With their vast experience and technological advances in the fight against terrorism and banditry, they have a lot to give and they have assured us that they will provide that support.

In return, Shehu declared that the Nigerian government would not allow business entities linked to Gullen to undermine improved relations with Turkey even as he revealed that a Turkish defense establishment team should be in Nigeria to advance talks on the issue military purchases in January.

He added: The national security component also has a Turkish angle and one that has turned out to be one of the gains, in the sense that the two countries have a common vision of what Turkey perceives to be a threat to the security of their nation and its leaders present. in Nigeria. These are certain Turkish investments, schools and hospitals associated with an opposition figure linked to the failed coup and the attempted assassination of President Erdogan.

The president’s spokesperson noted that to this end, the financial regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will ensure that funds cannot be transferred from any of these companies to Turkey to undermine the government. Erdogan.

The government of Nigeria will not allow any party of our territory to be used to undermine a friendly state like Turkey. Under our strict governance and management structure of the Central Bank and financial intelligence units, the money from the investments in question cannot be moved anywhere to finance subversive activities, Shehu said.

He argued that although the protection of foreign investments is sacrosanct, the Nigerian government will clearly not allow any interest, individual or group, to undermine the very warm and cordial relations between the two nations.

Besides Turkey’s military assistance, Buhari also hopes to ensure that Erdogan will help Nigeria build infrastructure that was the exclusive preserve of China. The Turkish government-funded Marif Foundation is also expected to build a five-star hotel and conference center, schools and a world-class hospital in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

A former director general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, said The Africa report that Nigeria’s new deal with Erdogan was not strange in international politics and should not scare off investors.

Akinterinwa, who was instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy between 2011 and 2015, however said Nigeria lacks the capacity to monitor the movement of funds from these companies under surveillance.

Nigeria will not be able to know how the money earned in Nigeria by these companies would be spent abroad. We are only able to know how the money is moved in Nigeria, he said.

He argued that such an arrangement just 13 months before the next election might not last beyond the Buharis administration which ends in 2023.

Also speak with The Africa reportProfessor David Aworawo, head of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, said Nigeria should not have agreed to monitor private companies in order to please Erdogan.

The international relations expert said: This question to monitor certain funds which should not leave the country will be problematic.

I think the Nigerian government should have insisted that this clause was not included in the agreement. These things are sure to complicate relationships and could undermine the positives that aren’t controversial. If I were the president’s advisor, I would have advised him against it.