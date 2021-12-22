Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses US of deteriorating situation in Afghanistan





Islamabad, December 22: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the United States of creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan that affects millions of people and allows it to worsen.

“A man-made crisis is being created when it is known that it can be avoided if (Afghanistan’s) (US) accounts are released and cash is injected. in their banking system, “the prime minister said, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry to celebrate the successful holding of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday.

On the other hand, amid the deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (local time) that Washington was intensely looking for ways to inject more liquidity into the Afghan economy in order to to provide money to the population. of the nation strapped for cash.

“We are intensely looking for ways to inject more liquidity into the Afghan economy to put more money in people’s pockets. And in doing so, with international institutions, with other countries and partners, trying to put in place the right mechanisms to do it in a way that does not directly benefit the Taliban but goes directly to the people, ”Blinken said at the time. of a press briefing He further stated that Afghanistan is facing a difficult humanitarian situation.

“We are very much aware that there is an incredibly difficult humanitarian situation right now, it could all get worse as winter sets in, and so this is an area that we are focusing on very much, in working closely with our allies and partners, ”said Blinken. noted.

The US Secretary of State said, “My focus at the moment is on the situation in Afghanistan, including the humanitarian situation, we continue to be the largest provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15 and as a result the country has been hit by worsening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

The combination of a suspension of foreign aid, a freeze on the assets of the Afghan government and international sanctions against the Taliban has plunged a country, already suffering from a high level of poverty, into a veritable economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has provided various assistance to the Afghan people.

Despite a general Taliban amnesty, announced in August, multiple reports indicate that more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government have taken place.

At least 72 killings have been attributed to the Taliban, and in several cases the bodies have been exposed publicly, UN News reported.

According to the UN, women and girls face great uncertainty when it comes to respecting their rights to education, livelihoods and participation. Some 4.2 million young Afghans are already out of school, the majority of them girls.

