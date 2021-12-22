Boris Johnson live news: Tory polls crumble as Met police refer watchdog over No 10 Christmas party claims





Related Video: Dart Crowd Sing Stand Up If You Hate Boris At The World Championship The Tories have fallen to their lowest approval rating since Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament in 2019, a move ultimately ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, according to a new poll. Mr Johnson’s personal approval ratings are now similar to those faced by Theresa May the week before she was forced to resign, the YouGov poll, conducted for The temperature, suggests. Labor enjoys a six-point lead to 36%, according to the figures, while the Tories are down to 30%. Various factors are believed to be at play, including the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, the Conservative Party’s recent loss to the Liberal Democrats in the North Shropshire by-election and ongoing reports of government parties violating locking. It comes as Metropolitan Police announced last night that they had referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a complaint filed by a Green Party counterpart Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb , suggesting that forces deal with allegations of such events in Downing Street last Christmas. could amount to aiding and abetting a criminal offense. Key points Show last update



1640171969 In pictures: Another Covid Christmas in London Shoppers carry Primark bags as they walk along London’s Bond Street (AFP via Getty Images) Members of the public wearing face masks stroll through Chinatown in London (PA) Meanwhile, medical staff wearing PPE work in a hallway of a Covid patient ward at Kings College Hospital in south-east London (PA wire) Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 11:19 AM 1640171029 Watch: A 2021 Politics Roundup 2021: Overview of this year’s policy Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 11:03 AM 1640170775 Labor leads six points in polls Following my previous post (8:13), here is the YouGov poll conducted for the Times which shows Labor is six points ahead (36%). Meanwhile, the Conservatives are 30% behind. Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 10:59 AM 1640169997 Scottish government delays new complaints procedures In Scotland, where the government has admitted it will miss the deadline to publish new procedures for dealing with civil servants ‘complaints about ministers’ behavior. John Swinney said the governments’ focus on the Omicron variant meant he couldn’t submit the new procedure to Holyrood before the December recess. The need for a new procedure was identified by a review of the mismanagement of harassment complaints against former Prime Minister Alex Salmond, where he was awarded more than $ 500,000 after the Sessional Court ruled that the treatment by the Scottish Government of these complaints was tainted with an apparent bias. Under the new process, independent investigators and adjudicators would be appointed to deal with public service complaints about ministers. Mr Swinney, the country’s FM MP, wrote to the Holyroods public administration committee, saying work was well advanced but more time was needed to engage with staff and unions before the publication of the final plans. My apologies for the documents will follow in the New Year rather than before recess, he added. Scottish Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney (PA wire) Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 10:46 AM 1640168805 Home Office remains silent on the decision of the Channel Crossing Court As editor-in-chief of home affairs Lizzie dearden reports: Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 10:26 AM 1640168573 Opinion: Schools are closing, aren’t they? Tell us the truth Writer and teacher Lauren Crosby Medlicott writes about the government’s refusal to be candid about the impact of Covid on schools. Only a few days before the end of the school year, we received a letter from my children’s primary school telling us that the children should come back to school two days later than initially planned, to accommodate the teachers who will have need additional planning time in the event of another lockout. Every parent I spoke to had assumed the same thing: At some point, very early in the New Year, schools will close again. As Covid cases increase and the NHS continues to call for relief in the face of rising patient numbers, why don’t we bite the bullet and accept that schools will be closed after the holidays of Christmas ? Advertise it now and give kids, parents and professionals a chance to get the idea. Read his thoughts in full here: Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 10:22 AM 1640166952 Look: Minister says to think about New York’s plans if they can’t be changed quickly Think about New Years plans if they can’t be changed quickly, minister says Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 9:55 AM 1640166728 People should be thinking about New Years plans A health minister has suggested people should think about their New Year’s plans if they cannot be changed quickly amid continued uncertainty over Covid’s post-Christmas restrictions. Gillian Keegan’s remarks came after Boris Johnson confirmed that no additional rules would be introduced until December 25, but warned: naturally, we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas. Mr Johnson stressed that the situation remains finely balanced as his government awaits crucial data on the extent to which rising Omicron infections will trigger a level of hospitalization that could put considerable pressure on the NHS, writes our correspondent Politics. Ashley cowburn. Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 9:52 AM 1640165997 Lack of sick pay a monstrous failure for Tories, says Ashowrth The parallel work and pensions secretary described the government’s failure to enact substantial sickness benefits during the pandemic as a monstrous failure. I’ve been making this point since February 2020 and still nothing has been done, said Jonathan Ashworth. He added that as Christmas approached, when people worried about the cost of gifts and caring for their families, it was likely that workers decided to forgo getting tested if they tested positive, had to isolate themselves and therefore lose money. . And that is because they are not getting enough sick pay, the Labor MP said. Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 9:39 AM 1640164135 ICYMI: Cabinet secretary accused of hiding details of illegal parties It emerged on Tuesday that Simon Case, the cabinet secretary previously charged with investigating alleged government parties held during the lockdown last year, may have misled officials about the Christmas rallies in his own office. Mr Case resigned last week as head of the investigation amid anger over a Christmas quiz, held at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020, as well as a drink event the same month where he was reportedly seen walking around, holding a glass in his hand. While the senior British official provided assurance to those needed that he had not attended and had no knowledge of any social gatherings, he was then forced to admit that he was aware of at least one of those events, as our business editor reported. Anna isaac. Sam hancockDecember 22, 2021 9:08 AM

