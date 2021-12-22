My fellow Kansans, meet our new pro-vaccine champion: Donald Trump





Donald Trump did a good thing this week.

Or as he might put it, Donald Trump did a great, unique, and truly spectacular thing this week.

Touring Sunday with former Fox News host Bill OReilly, Trump told a Dallas audience he received a COVID-19 booster shot. OReilly confirmed that he had done so as well. I’m writing this column because everyone should know, especially Trump supporters all over Kansas, that the former president supports free, life-saving vaccines.

With the swirling more transmissible omicron variant, only 60.3% of Kansans ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, only 487,178 Kansans received a third injection (boosters are especially important in controlling omicron). More of us in Sunflower State need to be vaccinated and more of us need to be boosted.

I know how strange this sounds from me, but we should all listen to Trump.

However, the failed real estate developer and twice-indicted president didn’t just admit to having received the blow. The Associated Press reports that Trump pleaded forcefully after the Dallas mob booed him and OReilly.

Look, we did something historic, he said. We have saved tens of millions of lives around the world. Together, all of us, not me, we made a vaccine, three vaccines and a terrific therapy. It would devastate the country far beyond what it is now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it.

You play their hands when you somehow like, Oh the vaccine. If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No warrant. But take the credit because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.

You may want to take a moment now to print out several copies of this column to share with your loved ones. Not only do I quote Trump at length, but I praise the man who once wondered aloud about injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19.

Hopefully Kansans will listen to his final advice. After all, Trump won the state by over 20 percentage points in 2016 and over 14 percentage points in 2020.

Trump didn’t have to do that. Indeed, given how closely he watches the fears and prejudices of his most die-hard supporters, it’s almost shocking that Trump has gone there.

So you might remember October 2020, when Trump was gravely ill with COVID-19. He could have died. You might remember he lost an election as the virus sickened millions and killed hundreds of thousands. Perhaps the combination of personal interest and political ambition drove him to do it. Maybe he really wants people to be healthy.

Either way, he did a good thing.

As he said, COVID-19 vaccines save lives. No, they do not prevent all infection or transmission. But they reduce both. And they prevent people from getting seriously ill, hospitalized, or dying from the virus. They are safe for the elderly, middle aged, pregnant women, teens and children. In most cases, they turn a life-threatening illness into a mild cold or nothing at all. Isn’t that worth a short, precise shot?

The stakes could not be higher. As of December 21, 6,916 Kansans have died from the virus and 16,574 have been hospitalized. Don’t add yourself or your loved ones to either toll. You can find out more about the vaccine on the KDHE Special Vaccines website. The CDC has a Frequently Asked Questions section here.

None of this excuses anything else about Trump. He’s a potential fascist autocrat, he attempted to overthrow our constitutional order with a January 6 coup, and the sooner the Kansas Republican Party and the nation shed its corrupt and toxic legacy the better.

But at the end of the day, wouldn’t you prefer him encouraging his supporters to do something good like getting vaccinated and boosted rather than invading the United States Capitol to install him as President for Life?

Progressives and conservatives often believe in each other’s worst. These feelings have been hard to avoid during this protracted pandemic.

Still, I don’t want anyone to get sick. I don’t care what you think. I don’t want anyone suffering from this virus no matter who you vote for, or even if you don’t vote at all. I want you to be doing well this holiday season and all seasons after. It’s true, you. The easiest way to guarantee this outcome is to listen to former President Trump.

To get vaccinated. Be boosted. And be well.

