Turkey wants to expand its influence in Africa





Recep Tayyip Erdoğan The Turkey-Africa summit in Istanbul is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attempt to expand his country’s influence on the continent. Africa is seen by many economists as the future because its natural and human resources remain untapped. It also remains economically the poorest. During colonial times dominated by the powers of Western Europe, Africa was also the continent’s most ruthlessly exploited. In recent times, many developing and developed countries see it from a different perspective. While the previous approach was to establish colonies like the Europeans did, this time around other countries want to establish and strengthen economic and cultural ties with African countries. China and India have taken small steps towards Africa, China more than India. Now it is Turkey’s turn to extend the hand of friendship and cooperation with African countries. In terms of realpolitik, China, India and Turkey want to extend their influence over the great continent with vast economic resources. Friday’s Istanbul summit brought together 16 heads of state, 102 ministers as well as representatives of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States. President Erdogan underlined the importance of Africa, saying the continent is home to 1.3 billion people and is still not represented on the United Nations Security Council. “It is a huge and flagrant injustice,” he said. Erdogan and Turkey have been looking to Africa for some time now. Erdogan said he had visited 30 African countries in his 50 trips since 2004. He said: “This summit is a testament to Turkey’s interest in Africa, and Turkey’s interest. for Africa is not a temporary interest, it is a sustained commitment. Lamenting that only 6% of the continent’s people have been vaccinated so far, he said Turkey will share 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine with African countries over the coming months. In addition to the search for oil resources in Angola and Nigeria, Turkey wishes to expand its defense links with African countries. Erdogan said, “We understand that the security challenges of Daesh, Boko Haram and Al-Shahab are not just a few countries, but a common challenge. Turkey has advanced technology in the defense industry, and Turkey has extensive experience in counterterrorism operations. This is a tough selling point, and Turkey only wants to expand its military footprint on the continent. It has a military base in Somalia and its troops are present in Libya where they support a government recognized by the UN. Turkey also wants to sell its drones. It is only natural that Turkey would want to connect with Africa because during the Ottoman period the empire extended to North Africa and there were also links with other parts of the continent. For a long time Turkey insisted on being part of the European Union (EU), but EU countries steadfastly blocked the attempt for both racial and religious reasons. And Turkey has finally turned its back on Europe. And Africa is a natural historical partner for Turkey. Istanbul has no interest in limiting itself to an economic partnership with Africa like China. It wants to be a recognized power on the continent that will play a decisive role in its affairs, and it wants to do so through the sale of arms. Ethiopia and Morocco buy arms from Turkey and Istanbul wants to expand its arms trade to the continent because there is a perception that Turkey has advanced defense technology. It would seem that Turkey wants to replace European powers like France and Britain which had played a role on the continent.

