PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meeting tomorrow as Indias Omicron’s count surpasses 200





As the number of Omicron cases in India grows daily, authorities across the country are stepping up their efforts and imposing new restrictions in specific areas. So far, more than 213 cases of Omicron have been detected in the country. With the growing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on the issue tomorrow, December 23, most likely with senior officials and representatives from the ‘State. Citing government sources, the ANI news agency tweeted: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country tomorrow.” The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi, who is expected to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold meeting tomorrow to review COVID-19 situation in country: GoI sources (archive photo) pic.twitter.com/P4uQ8QgRZR

– ANI (@ANI) 22 December 2021 Since Omicron was first detected worldwide in November, India has reported a total of 213 cases of the new variant of COVID-19. The highest number of cases were reported in Maharashtra and Delhi, with 54 cases each. In data released by the Union Health Ministry, 90 of India’s 213 Omicron cases were discharged from hospital. So far, the new variant of COVID-19 has been reported in 12 Indian states, with most of the patients with a history of international travel. The Center called on states to take the necessary precautions regarding gatherings and appropriate behavior in COVID-19. Many states have also decided to impose a nighttime curfew and control the number of people in gatherings during the Christmas and New Years periods. In a statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Omicron variant is a variant of concern and has been detected in 89 countries so far. The variant also spreads faster than the Delta variant, with its cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days.

