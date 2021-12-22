Jokowi calls for addition of daily Covid-19 cases to half of total Indonesian territory





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo revealed, Tuesday 12/21/2021, daily positive cases Covid-19 in Indonesia increased by 216 cases. On average by calculating 514 districts / cities, there are only half of the positive cases in each region. “Thank God, thanks to the support of Nahdatul Ulama (NU) yesterday there were only 216 cases per day, nationwide. If we have 514 regencies / cities, the cases are only 216, which means that in every city and district there are only half of the cases, “Jokowi said in his remarks at the opening of the 34th UN Congress in Central Lampung, which was broadcast on YouTube from the presidential secretariat on Wednesday (22 / 12/2021). This condition, he said, is very different from the conditions in mid-July 2021. At that time, the corona virus transmission situation in Indonesia was very tense, where almost all hospitals in Java and Bali were full, oxygen was lacking and drug stocks were running out. Read also : At the opening of the 34th UN Congress, Jokowi thanked the UN for protecting diversity The government has also noted the addition of daily cases to reach 56,000 cases in one day, leaving hospitals with insufficient capacity to accommodate patients. “It’s scary to say, all the halls of the hospital are patients lining up to get into the intensive care unit,” the president said. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail On the same occasion, the Head of State also revealed that 263 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been injected into the community. In detail, people who received the first injection dose reached 73.9%, while those who received the second dose reached 51.8%. Jokowi hopes that the achievement of the second dose of vaccination can soon reach 70% to anticipate that the transmission of Covid-19 does not spread. In addition, to date, 1 million doses of the vaccine have been injected into children aged 6 to 11 years. According to him, the vaccination rate of children is going very fast. Read also: Jokowi asks NU Kiai to help with successful vaccination against Covid-19 Even though the Covid-19 vaccination rate in Indonesia has improved, the president still reminded the public to remain aware of the transmission of the Omicron variant. “So far, 83,000 cases of transmission due to this variant have been recorded worldwide,” Jokowi added. Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

