No one realizes that KP LG is evaluating the start of a modern and developed system, regrets Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan PID / FilePM Imran Khan returns to Twitter to comment on the reactions to the KP local government polls. This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the country has an “empowered LG system”. Deplores that “no one realizes” that the polls are a start of the “modern and decentralized” LG system.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving aside all negativity about the PTI’s defeat in the first phase of the 2021 local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkha, said the KP LG polls are the start of a “modern and developed LG system “which is a trait of successful democracies.

Apparently referring to comments that the PTI is losing the spotlight in KP polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter that amid “noise” over the KP LG poll results, “no one is surrendering reckons “that these polls are the beginning of a modern and decentralized system of local government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the first time in Pakistan’s history that the country had an “empowered LG system”.

He went on to say that the direct election of tehsil-level Nazis will improve governance and make future leaders.

“Amid the noise around KP LG elec, no one realizes that these elections mark the start of a modern, decentralized LG system as it exists in prosperous democracies,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Pakistani politicians have been having a blast ever since the defeat of the ruling party became evident in LG’s first phase of the KP polls, with the opposition JUI-F having emerged victorious and the PTI having failed. not won a single seat of mayor out of the four.

Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted defeat on Tuesday, admitting that a poor selection of candidates was a major cause of the PTI’s shock defeat in recent polls.

“Tabdeeli is leaving”

Earlier on Monday, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz criticized the PTI for its losses and said the party’s promised change was coming to an end, also in a humiliating way.

“Change doesn’t come, it goes,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to PTI’s famous slogan “tabdeeli aa nahi rahi, tabdeeli aa gai hay” (change doesn’t come, it has already happened) .

She added that the promised tabdeeli was coming to an end, too in a shameful and humiliating way.

The government has pushed 220 million people in the country into problems such as “inflation, lawlessness and incompetence,” as a result of which the masses cursed the government, she said.

‘JUI-F the biggest party in KP’

In addition, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again proved his party to be the largest party in the province.

He made the remarks during a press conference with former Baluchistani chief minister Aslam Raisani in Quetta on Monday.

This election proved that previous [2018 general elections] were rigged and JUI-F was and still is the largest party in the province, he noted.

Fazl said that some forces do not want religious parties to take power because of their ideology. Why would we have [JUI-F] be unacceptable to the Western world when the United States let the Taliban take over Afghanistan? he added.

The JUI-F leader further said the election results confirmed their position that corruption allegations were used as a tool to victimize opposition parties.

The practice of slandering politicians should end now, Fazl said, adding that his party could handle the affairs of state better than the ruling PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/389117-2021-kp-lg-polls-start-of-a-modern-developed-system-pm-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos