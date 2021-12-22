How “Speaker Trump” would have a back door to the presidency





To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg’s column, House Speaker Donald Trump, could there be a worse idea? was informative and well-written, but it didn’t explain why Republicans are pushing for former President Trump to be elected House Speaker if the GOP gains control in 2022.

If there is a dispute over the electoral count and neither Congress nor the courts declare the winner by January 20, 2025, Trump would be installed as President, in accordance with the Constitution and the 1947 Law on the succession of the president. This would happen even if Trump did not run for president in 2024, or if he ran and lost in a landslide. Once installed in this backdoor manner, there will be little chance of getting it out serenely.

The absurdity of making Trump talk is to cover up the real reason behind this GOP trial balloon. It is up to Goldberg and other members of the media to clarify this before it actually happens.

Ron Shinkman, Northridge

..

To Editor: Most Americans are concerned about COVID-19 and the new Omicron strain affecting a return to normalcy. They worry about inflation, which means higher prices for food and gas, and fear crime.

Does anyone think that many Americans have really given thought to the possibility of Trump becoming Speaker of the House?

It looks like Goldberg and others in the media can’t write anything positive about the disastrous first year of the Biden administration, so they will continue to focus on Trump.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills

..

To Editor: Trump will never be the Speaker of the House.

On the one hand, he should be doing real work, which he has avoided all his life.

On the other hand, he should actually understand the Constitution and how Congress actually works, which he never bothered to learn. He would not be king; he would just be the speaker, but it is a role he will never understand.

Guess he might be disqualified before this problem occurs. He faces multiple lawsuits and possibly criminal charges, which he seems to be able to get out of most of the time. However, I hope this time could be different.

How Trump still has supporters is completely beyond me. The mere thought that he could be a speaker is absolutely terrifying. How far have we come to even contemplate such a thing?

Rebecca S. Hertsgaard, Palm Desert

..

To the Editor: Our Congress is rightly described as a gang of 535 self-growers. So moving his clown show from Mar-a-Lago, Florida to the Maison’s rotunda would be a piece of cake for Circus Ringmaster Trump.

It would also be a more accurate representation of the chaos of Capitol Hill than what we have today when congressional clowns camouflage their chunky shoes and red noses.

Yes, President Trump is a terrible idea, but is President Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) much better?

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

