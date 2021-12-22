Politics
PM Modi will launch several development initiatives tomorrow in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi and launch several development initiatives tomorrow. During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Banas Dairy Sankul at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park at Karkhiyaon in Varanasi.
Spread over 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and will have a facility to process five lakh liters of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them.
Mr. Modi will also transfer the bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh of milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. He will also lay the foundation stone for the biogas-based power generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union plant at Ramnagar in Varanasi. This will be a key step towards energy self-sufficiency for the factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers.
The Prime Minister will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the Dairy Conformity Assessment System, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board. To reduce land ownership issues at the local level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the Gharauni Rural Residential Rights Package under the Swamitva program to over 20 Lakh residents of the state. The groundbreaking and laying of foundations for 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore will also be carried out on the occasion.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate several urban development projects in Varanasi and projects in the education sector. These include the Union Ministries of Education Interuniversity Center for Teacher Training, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore and a Teacher Training Center at the Central Institute for Advanced Studies. Tibetan. Residential apartments and accommodation for the staff of BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated.
A hostel for doctors, one for nurses and a shelter worth Rs 130 crore at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, among other projects. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two road widening projects from 4 to 6 lanes for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads, which will improve the connectivity of Varanasi.
To boost the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate phase 1 of the tourism development project linked to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.
Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia regional center in Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in the village of Payakpur and a lawyer building in Tehsil Pindra.
