Premier League and EFL clubs relieved as Boris Johnson refuses to exclude fans for now





Boris Johnson has decided not to impose further restrictions, unlike the governments of Scotland and Wales, which means Premier League and Football League matches will not exclude fans Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now How did the Premier League season go?

Boris Johnson has resisted the introduction of new restrictions that would result in reduced capacity at football stadiums. English football feared the government would follow Scotland and Wales in introducing tough new measures that would bar fans from entering the pitches over Christmas. Prime Minister Johnson has ruled out new Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas and, although they may still be introduced later, it will be a relief for the Premier League and the EFL. Scotland will limit participation to just 500 Boxing Day fans for up to three weeks, which includes high profile derbies in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee over New Years. Wales have announced that sporting events will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the spread of the Omicron variant.













Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

It will affect Cardiff City – whose match with Coventry has already been cut short due to a Covid outbreak – and Newport County will no longer face League 2 leaders Forest Green. There are clear concerns for the Premier League and the EFL who will be desperate if they don’t see a cut or complete exclusion. Prem clubs are already voicing fears about what might lie ahead as EFL clubs rely heavily on large crowds during the holiday season. The government has so far resisted further restrictions and sports venues are hoping the Covid passes will allow them to keep stadiums open even as Johnson increases measures to combat Covid.













Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)

Prem clubs have been determined to continue their games amid fears that if they stop, cuts could be imposed during the break of the season. Interestingly, Tottenham’s 60,000 stadium was only 75% full on Sunday, even though they faced Liverpool with fans increasingly concerned about Omicron infections as they were also subjected to new checks. on the Covid passport. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ‘From 26 December inclusive, for a period of up to three weeks, we intend to limit the size of live public events. “This will of course make sports matches, including football, without spectators during this three week period, a situation similar to that in Wales from Boxing Day. Read more Read more

