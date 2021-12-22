Turks hit by crisis line up for bread





Istanbul (AFP) Under a muggy winter sky, the ominous and silent queue stretches around the corner of the kiosk of Bayram Duman, which offers discounted bread for Istanbulites affected by Turkey’s economic malaise.

The cultural and historical capital of Turkey has been offering cheaper bread to the poor in “Halk Ekmek” (“People’s Bread”) stores since 1978. But with the prices of everyday items soaring as Turkey grapples with one of its most severe economic crises in decades, Duman says the lines are particularly long this year. “Prices have increased considerably in bakeries. People keep coming, ”says the 50-year-old. The queues are a worrying sight for veteran Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is trying to fight inflation by cutting interest rates. As economists predicted, Erdogan’s solution does not work. Long lines are a worrying sight for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces one of the toughest elections in his 19-year rule Yasin AKGUL AFP Countries typically raise borrowing rates to slow spending and lower prices – a mix of policies the pious Muslim Turkish leader rejects, citing Islamic usury laws. According to official data, which many Turks are starting to question, prices rose 21% last month compared to November 2020. Economists expect that figure to almost double at the start of next year due to the lira’s sharp depreciation, making imports much more expensive. But the higher prices are already displayed in Turkish stores, where staples such as sunflower oil, eggs and butter cost about double what they cost a year ago. – ‘Dirty game’ – Pro-government media accuse the city, led by opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of politicizing the queues ahead of elections slated for mid-2023. Over 40% of Turks earn the official minimum wage, which was worth around $ 225 (200 euros) this month Yasin AKGUL AFP One newspaper claimed that Imamoglu was playing a “dirty game” by closing many discount bread stores, thereby lengthening the queues at existing stores. The city says it is actually making more loaves of bread at a lower price than ever before, selling them in some supermarkets as well. However, the queues at kiosks are also long in other major cities, including the capital Ankara. After waiting in patient silence in the rain for about 10 minutes, most Duman customers leave with four or five loaves of bread in clear plastic bags. The breads sell for 1.25 lire (10 US cents), about half the price of most regular breads. Yasin AKGUL AFP Hidden under hoods and umbrellas, few want to tell reporters what led them to exit the cold streets in search of Turkey’s cheapest bread. The breads sell for 1.25 lire (10 US cents), about half the price of most regular breads. The savings may seem meager – around 25 cents for five loaves of bread – but they add up in a country where more than 40 percent of the population earns the official minimum wage. Facing the prospect of the most difficult election in his 19-year reign, Erdogan last week raised the net monthly minimum wage from 2,826 to 4,253 lire, or about $ 340 (300 euros) at current exchange rates. . Despite the increase, the minimum wage is still lower than the $ 380 it was worth at the start of the year. Economists expect Turkey’s annual inflation rate to almost double from current 21% in the coming months Yasin AKGUL AFP Economists also fear that the 50% increase in the wages of such a large number of people will make Turkey’s inflation problem even worse. AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211222-people-keep-coming-crisis-hit-turks-queue-for-bread The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos