Politics
Chinese government responds after Trump says he ‘destroyed the world’ with COVID, Xi is a ‘killer’
Former President Donald Trump said in a recent interview with Fox News that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a “killer” who “destroyed the world” after the way China handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump’s claims
He’s a killer, Trump said, agreeing with Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. But I had a very good relationship with him.
Trump says China has become a “threat” economically and militarily and following the rise of the pandemic.
Trump also claimed that Biden was afraid of Xi and had not pressured authorities to find out the origin of the pandemic.
Trump already has singled out the Chinese government alleging it created COVID-19 in a lab before releasing it to the world.
They really destroyed the whole world, he says.
Despite Trump’s claims, he told Fox News that the United States should not boycott the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to avoid portraying America badly.
I watched Jimmy Carter do it, and it was terrible, Trump said of the boycott of the United States at the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. Hurts athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do, much more powerful things. It is not a powerful thing. It almost makes us look, I don’t know, like sore losers.
This led the Soviet Union and its allies to boycott the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Trump congratulated Xi on his now suspended Twitter account in january 2020 for a trade deal that will bring the United States and China closer together in many other ways.
It’s great to work with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country, he added. Much more to come!
Trump tweeted in March 2020 that he had spoken with Xi about the pandemic.
I just finished a great conversation with Chinese President Xi, he tweeted. Discussed in detail the Corona virus which ravages large parts of our planet. China has been through a lot and has developed a solid understanding of the virus. We work in close collaboration. Lots of respect!
Response from China
In response to Trump’s interview with Fox News, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian noted Monday that the former president is “to blame” for the thousands of deaths of Americans from the pandemic.
No matter how some hypocritical politicians try to deflect attention and shift blame, they will not change the fact of their disregard for people’s lives and health and the botched response to the epidemic, Zhao said. Repeated scapegoats will only remind people who should be the first to blame for all this miseries.
The spokesperson also responded to Trump’s claims that China was gouging out the US economy, calling it “just plain absurd.”
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the cooperation between China and the United States has brought enormous benefits to the two peoples, Zhao said. China-US economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature. In fact, the oppression of Chinese companies by the United States amounts to exploitation that undermines the principles of the free market and international economic and trade rules.
Featured Image Via Fox news and South China Morning Post
