Prime Minister Imran Khan unveils plan for new purpose-built Panagahs

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: In a soft launch, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the new model Panagah land under construction in the Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC) with improved standards and structure.

On special instructions from the Prime Minister, the four new Panagahs are being built in the Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9 and Mandi More districts of Islamabad adjacent to the existing facilities.

At the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the final plans for these buildable multi-story Panagahs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Ehsaas team, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and responsible for ensuring the execution speed of the new Panagah model.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of providing quality food and service to the Panagahs.

Imran Khan requested relevant departments to provide Ehsaas services to Panagahs and also insisted on skill development training in Panagahs enabling residents to become contributing citizens to society.

The Prime Minister appreciated the collective efforts of the departments concerned and asked them to reproduce the model in the provinces on the same line.

Earlier, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Reduction Senator Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister on Panagah’s new strategic plan, including construction, furnishings, governance, l ‘execution, digital surveillance, capacity building and funding.

In addition to the breakfast and meal facilities for the workers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window centers, to enable the workers and the disadvantaged class to benefit from the government’s welfare programs., Dr. Sania Nistar.

CDA ceded land at preferential rates to the Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division for this purpose after Cabinet approval.

The new model of Panagahs was designed in collaboration with On the site, samples of furniture and accessories for the new Panagahs to be used in the Panagahs models were also on display.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also unveiled the plate and the new model of Panagah.

To redesign the structure of the Panagah model and the furniture, Ehsaas collaborated with NCA Lahore.

Panagah’s new design incorporates the larger kitchen, cold store, reception, lobby, waiting areas and an increased capacity to deliver food and shelter to those in need.

To provide the best accommodation and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and Serena Hotels are already working together.

In the first phase, the staff and occupants of all Panagahs in Islamabad are trained in reception, food safety and hygiene, health and environmental safety, and housekeeping. , by carrying out regular checks on the equipment.

So far, Ehsaas has opened 27 Panagahs in different parts of the country, including 5 in Sindh, 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7 in Balochistan, 5 in Islamabad and 1 each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

Under the aegis of Ehsaas, Panagahs offers one star plus a Bed & Breakfast with meals, basic necessities, hygiene, laundry and safety standards.

Each Panagah serves free meals to approximately 500 people and offers an overnight facility of 100 beds.

