Donald Trump says crypto is ‘very dangerous’ warns of ‘explosion like we’ve never seen’





Former US President Donald Trump has said cryptography is “a very dangerous thing.” Commenting on cryptocurrencies, he warned of “an explosion someday” that “will make the big tech explosion look like baby stuff.” He also spoke about his new social media platform, Truth Social, and his wife’s non-fungible token (NFT) business.

Donald Trump commented on the cryptocurrency, his wife’s non-fungible token (NFT) project, and his new social media platform, Truth Social, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo over the weekend. Fox Business published the interview on Tuesday.

“What do you think of crypto? Trump was asked. Bartiromo noted that “New York and Miami are really introducing cryptocurrency into their financial systems. “

The former US president reiterated his anti-crypto stance: “Well, I never liked it because I like having the dollar. I think the currency should be the dollar so I was never a big fan. But it’s overflowing more and more, and nobody is doing anything about it. “

Emphasizing: “Look, I want a currency called the dollar,” he warned:

I don’t want to have all these others, and it could be a blast someday – like we’ve never seen. It will make the Big Tech Blast look like baby stuff. I think this is a very dangerous thing.

Trump has never been a fan of crypto. In August, he predicted that cryptocurrencies are “a disaster waiting to happen.” In June, he called bitcoin a scam requiring strict regulation.

Trump was also asked about the former first lady’s non-fungible token (NFT) effort. Melania Trump announced last week that she was selling an NFT, titled “Melania’s Vision,” on her new NFT platform, which plans to post NFTs on a regular basis. “I am proud to announce my new NFT business, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my continued commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” she said in a statement.

Commenting on his wife’s NFT plans, Trump said, “She’s going to do really well… She’s got a big imagination. And people love our former first lady, I can tell you that. They really do, they love it.

Regarding his social media platform Truth Social, he pointed out, “It’s gonna be so big.” Trump has previously explained that the new platform will be an alternative to the Silicon Valley internet companies he says are biased against him and other conservative voices. He plans to launch Truth Social nationwide early next year.

The former US president was further asked how he was going to compete with big tech companies like Twitter and Google. “We have no choice,” he replied, reiterating that he thought “it’s going to be very big”.

