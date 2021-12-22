Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi to address mega-rally in January; The BJP will compete for 70 places





Image source: PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the polling trumpet for the upcoming Punjab legislative elections when he addresses a rally early next month. Sources said the BJP, which signed an electoral pact with the Punjab Lok Congress, party of former CM Amarinder Singh, will win the lion’s share of the seats to be contested. The Saffron party, which has so far stood in the Punjab elections with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), will contest 70 of the 117 seats in the Assembly. Amarinder’s party could be allocated 30-35 seats while the rest will be allocated to Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Notably, the BJP has so far contested a maximum of 23 seats in the Punjab. It would be the first election where the Saffron party entered the electoral race without the SAD. The party is targeting seats that have the majority of Hindu and Dalit voters. The party also coined a new slogan: “Nawa Punjab BJP De Naal” (New Punjab with BJP). The BJP is hoping for a change in its fortunes in the state as the Modi government last month repealed the three farm laws that had been at the center of farmer protests for more than a year. The party believes that the people of the Punjab want a change and that it could emerge as an alternative with a “Captain on his ship”. Although a formal seat sharing pact has yet to be announced, sources said the BJP and the Punjab Lok Congress reached consensus on the seat allocation. Captain Amarinder Singh is a seasoned player in Punjab politics. After being in power twice, the captain understands the ground level politics of the three regions Malwa, Majha and Doaba. He also knows the flaws in Congress and where the party was weak in the last election. The captain also has an idea of ​​the weakness of the SAD. Last week, Amarinder Singh met Union Minister and Punjab BJP official Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. The two leaders are believed to have discussed the issue of the seat sharing formula. Punjab and four other states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur) are expected to go to the polls early next year. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority, with 77 seats. The SAD-BJP alliance won 18 seats while the Aam Aadmi party won 20, becoming the main opposition party in the Legislative Assembly.

