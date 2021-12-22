Trump to hold press conference on anniversary of deadly attack on U.S. Capitol





Former President Trump has announced that he will hold a press conference at his South Florida resort and residence early next month.

“I will hold a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago,” he said Tuesday in a statement released by Save America, one of its political committees.

January 6, 2022 will mark a year since the storming of the United States Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, who aimed to disrupt Congressional certification of the victory of President Biden’s Electoral College. on Trump in the 2020 election.

For more than a year, Trump has repeatedly argued without merit that the presidential election was riddled with “massive” and “stolen” electoral fraud. And he repeated these false accusations in his latest statement, once again describing his electoral defeat as “the rigged presidential election of 2020” and that “the insurgency took place on November 3”.

Trump at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

In the weeks following the 2020 election, dozens of court challenges from Trump and his allies were brought down in the half-dozen states where Biden narrowly edged Trump to secure a convincing Electoral College victory. And then Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not seen fraud on a scale that could overturn the election.

The Jan.6 attack on the Capitol came shortly after the president urged a large crowd of supporters he addressed at a rally near the White House to march to the Capitol and demonstrate by force to protest against the certification of the elections by Congress. Five people, four protesters and a Capitol police officer died in the riot.

Following the attack, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting a riot. Ten House Republicans joined the Democratic majority in voting to impeach the then president.

Trump, who refused to admit electoral defeat, became the first president in a century and a half to skip the nomination of his successor.

A few weeks later, he was acquitted during his impeachment trial in the Senate. Seven Republicans joined the 50 Democrats in voting to condemn Trump, 10 votes short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

But Trump remains very popular with Republican voters and hugely influential with GOP politicians as he continues to play a kingmaker role in his party’s politics and repeatedly flirts with the creation of another White House. in 2024.

