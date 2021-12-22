Amazon Removes All Notes And Reviews Of Xi Jinpings Book From Chinese Site





Online retail giant Amazon has removed all customer comments for a book by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on its Chinese website, as requested by the Chinese government. According to a special report According to Reuters, Chinese officials opposed any rating below five, the website’s highest customer rating, for the book, after which Amazon removed all ratings and reviews, and disabled all other ratings from customer. The book in question is called The governance of China in English, which is a three-volume collection of speeches and writings by Xi Jinping, which speaks of the Xis doctrine of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The book was published on Amazon about two years ago. But after a few negative reviews and less than five ratings for the book appeared on Amazon.cn, Amazon’s China site, CCP officials asked Amazon to remove them. “I think the problem was less than five stars,” one person told Reuters. The U.S. e-commerce giant complied with the Chinese government’s request and quietly removed all reviews and ratings for the book from its Chinese website. Apparently, the company has also turned off ratings and reviews of the book on the site. When a research for, the Mandarin title of the book, on Amazon.cn, several listings of the book in its original Chinese version and translated versions in different versions appear, but none of them have ratings or customer reviews. No ratings or reviews for Xi Jinping’s book on Amazon China Amazon complying with the Chinese government’s order to hide negative reviews of Xi Jinpings’ book is part of the company’s continued efforts to gain Beijing’s favor in order to protect its business in the country. The Reuters report cites an internal Amazon briefing from 2018 that spoke of working with Chinese government propaganda to gain the country’s favor. The document said, “Ideological control and propaganda are at the heart of the Communist Party’s toolbox to achieve and maintain its success. He further said: “We do not judge whether it is right or wrong.” The document and news agency interview with several people working with Amazon China reveal that the company has survived and prospered in China by helping to disseminate the Chinese Communist Party’s global economic and political agenda. As part of this propaganda project, Amazon even created a separate portal on its main US website, Amazon.com, known as Chinese books. The sub-portal offers more than 90,000 China-related publications for sale, which is seen as a crucial effort to gain the support of Amazon companies in China. The document says Amazon was having difficulty obtaining a license to sell e-books in China through its Kindle platform, and the China Books projects acted as a key part of protecting against the issue. The project is a joint venture between Amazon and state-owned China International Book Trading Corp. Amazon also has a partnership with the Chinese state’s propaganda arm, the National Press and Publication Administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/amazon-deleted-all-ratings-reviews-of-xi-jinpings-book-from-its-china-site/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos