Southeast train face mask rules as Boris Johnson “pictured without wearing a face cover”





Boris Johnson was pictured on a southeast train without appearing to be wearing a face mask. The Prime Minister reintroduced stricter mask wearing measures on December 10 as a “temporary” measure. He said it was in response to the Omicron variant to try and slow the spread. Read more: Boris Johnson faces more pressure on rallies after new photo comes out People traveling on public transport without a mask, unless they are exempted, are subject to fines by the UK Transport Police.



But Mr Johnson was caught on a train breaking his own rules. In the photo published in The Spectator, there appears to be a Greggs bag in the foreground, so the Prime Minister may have eaten. He recently visited the Saga vaccination center in Ramsgate. Under the current rules, people are allowed to temporarily remove their masks if they eat. A spokesperson for the southeast said guards were encouraging passengers to wear masks unless they are exempt. People are required to wear masks under national guidelines and anyone who continues to violate them may have to deal with the UK Transport Police. The spokesperson said: We are working hard to ensure that our passengers can travel with confidence on the South East trains. Passengers must wear a face cover when traveling with us, unless they are exempt from fines. It comes a month after Boris Johnson apologized for not wearing a mask during his visit to Hexham General Hospital. He was also seen on November 18 without a mask on a train between Oxford Road station and Warrington Bank Quay station in Manchester. A witness told the Mirror: "There were people around the PM and a few of his people were obviously not wearing masks unlike the rest of the passengers." Downing Street declined to comment on the incident. Kent Live has reached out to Downing Street for comment on the recent photo.

