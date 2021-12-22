PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab rally, poll slogan at the launch of BJP’s New Year’s campaign





Punjab Assembly polls: BJP is gearing up to do it all as a senior alliance partner with Amarinder Singh. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign for the Punjab elections with a mega New Year’s rally, a sign that the BJP is serious in the state where it has always played the role of sidekick. Prime Minister Modi could make big announcements in Punjab, sources say, following the pattern seen in Uttar Pradesh, where the launch of several projects doubled as BJP campaign rallies. Details of the programs for the Punjab and beneficiaries in the state are being prepared, and based on these, the party will appeal directly to voters. Reflecting its strategy to expand its footprint in the Punjab, the party plans to launch a new slogan in the state – “Nava Punjab-BJP From Nal (the new Punjab is with the BJP) “. With the end of its decades-old alliance with Akali Dal in the Punjab, the BJP is preparing to become the main partner of its brand new alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. “The next Punjab government should not be formed without the BJP,” said a senior leader. Sources say the BJP wants to challenge 70 of the 117 seats in the Punjab – a marked improvement from the 23 seats it accepted in its partnership with Akalis. Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok congress could be given 30-35 and Mr. Dhindsa’s party, around 15. Amarinder Singh, a former chief minister who left Congress last month and announced his own party, told reporters last week that even though the alliance was a done deal, the seat-sharing talks were still ongoing. In progress. The two sides had held nine rounds of talks before the announcement of their rapprochement. In its campaign in Punjab, the BJP is also counting on defections from the ruling Congress of the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Akali Dal and Arvind Kejriwal, according to sources. The party also believes it has assembled a powerful voting bloc in Punjab – the farmers – after Prime Minister Modi withdrew the three controversial farm laws that sparked a 15-month protest outside Delhi. Sources say the BJP believes farmers’ votes will be split and Congress will be the biggest loser. “The situation in Punjab changed after the removal of the agricultural bills. Now the BJP leaders no longer face protests,” they said. The BJP was until now considered the party of urban and Hindu voters, but this time it is relying on the call of Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Dhindsa to attract Sikhs.

