Pakistani Embassy in Argentina denounces Imran Khan, calls for “political substitution”





In another major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country’s embassy in Argentina said on Wednesday that “they could also lose the JF17 deal.” Blaming the government led by Imran Khan for the same, the embassy called for a political substitution for restoring Pakistan’s reliability and credibility.

“Diplomats cannot justify failures,” the embassy added in the now deleted Instagram post.

Argentina was reportedly in talks to purchase 12 JF-17ABlock III fighters from Pakistan.

Pakistani embassies in Serbia and Washington target Imran Khan government

The Pakistan embassy’s allegations in Argentina come just days after the country’s embassy in Serbia made a similar allegation.

Using its official Twitter account, the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia shared a song mocking the country’s government and even tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan. Stressing that inflation in the country was at an all time high, the embassy asked the government how long they expected government officials to remain silent and work unpaid.

The embassy added that it had already been 3 months since officials had paid their dues, as a result of which they had been forced to withdraw their children from school.

“Is it #NayaPakistan?” The embassy tweet read. I’m sorry @ ImranKhanPTI, I can’t find myself with another option. “read another tweet.

A day after Serbian diplomats in Pakistan were forced to revolt against Prime Minister Imran Khanon’s social media, it was reported that the Pakistani Embassy in Washington was also in dire straits. According to The News International, the Pakistani Embassy in the United States was unable to pay the salaries of its contract workers for almost 4 months. At least five of Pakistani embassy’s locally recruited workers faced delays and non-payment of their monthly salaries from August 2021, according to the report. The financial crisis worsened to such an extent that a ten-year-old employee was forced to resign in September due to delays and non-payment.

“These unpaid local employees were hired by the embassy on an annual contract basis and worked for the mission with minimal salaries, which range from $ 2,000 to $ 2,500 per person per month,” reported The News International, adding that these local hires, whether permanent or contract, do not even enjoy the benefits and privileges enjoyed by employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including health care benefits.

“The account has been hacked”

Although there has been no clarification on the claims of the embassy in Washington, on the claims of the embassy in Serbia, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has issued a clarification. In a tweet, the ministry said the Twitter account was hacked. He also informed that besides Twitter, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia had also been hacked.

The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked.

Messages posted on these accounts do not originate from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia.

MoFA spokesperson (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

