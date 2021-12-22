Donald Trump used stingrays to hunt immigrants. Now Joe Biden is too.





When Milton Marin Caceres-Molina was arrested in New York on false identity, it was essentially a charge of lying to a police officer about a name or date of birth, his fingerprints showed that he was deported to his country of origin, El Salvador, in 2010.

But by the time authorities found out who Caceres-Molina was, he was already gone.

Federal law enforcement authorities attempted to locate Caceres-Molina based on selfies he posted on Facebook. But when that effort failed, a U.S. Marshal requested a warrant to allow the use of controversial technology to locate Caceres-Molina. The authorities wanted to use a mobile phone tower simulator to locate the mobile phone associated with his Facebook account.

They easily found Caceres-Molina and he was arrested soon after.

The Donald Trumps administration pioneered the use of these mobile phone tower simulators, a spy tool known as the Stingray that tricks cellphones into connecting to a fake mobile phone tower to identify the physical location of the phones in order to track down those charged with low level immigration offenses. But, according to new court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Joe Bidens’ administration is pressuring the controversial tool.

Cell phone tower simulators have previously raised privacy concerns among civil liberties advocates. Stingrays are, after all, powerful tools in the hands of the federal government, and there are a host of problematic uses, critics argue, especially in the absence of a warrant or in the context of crime investigations. minor.

Cell site simulators are an extremely powerful and invasive surveillance technology, Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Unions speech, privacy and technology project told The Daily Beast. It’s a positive development that DHS tells judges what they’re doing and gets search warrants they weren’t used to doing.

But, Freed Wessler continued, if these devices are ever to be used as part of the constitutional system, they must be reserved for the most serious investigations with strict oversight and limits.

The Detroit News reported the first known use of a cell site simulator, used to locate and deport Rudy Carcamo-Carranza, a 23-year-old restaurant worker wanted for illegal readmission after he was allegedly involved in a car crash and allegedly fled the scene. .

In 2019, according to reports from Univision, immigration officials again used a cell site simulator to locate and deport Valente Palacios Tellez, a Mexican immigrant accused of illegal re-entry after returning to the United States following his deportation. and was arrested following a fight outside a restaurant in New York City.

But little is known about other cases in which immigration officials have used the devices.

In documents obtained by the ACLU in a 2017 Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy stated that immigration officers could not use the cell site simulators only as part of a criminal case.

But whether a given immigration violation is treated as a criminal or civil offense has become increasingly arbitrary, according to Freed Wessler.

They said they were not using them to enforce civilian immigration. The problem is, over the past two decades we’ve had an incredible criminalization of immigration law, Freed Wessler said.

While illegal re-entry is a crime, federal authorities used to deal with violations through civilian immigration enforcement measures. But as immigration has become a more controversial political issue in recent decades, prosecutors have increasingly chosen to charge immigrants with criminal offenses.

During the Obama administration, criminal prosecutions for illegal entry and re-entry increased, increasing again under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy.

In two of the previously known cases involving cell simulators used for immigration law enforcement, the suspects came to the attention of federal law enforcement over relatively low charges at the level of State.

In the warrant request for the Caceres-Molinas telephone location, federal law enforcement noted that he is wanted in his home country, El Salvador, for aggravated homicide, although the affidavit to the support of a criminal complaint against him makes no mention of the charges.

ICE’s policy for obtaining cell site simulator warrants, as stated in documents obtained by the ACLU, does not restrict the use of cell site simulators to undocumented immigrants accused of offenses additional costs unrelated to immigration.

If they can prosecute this guy on the sole basis of an arrest warrant for an illegal re-entry charge, then there’s nothing stopping them from doing the same against anyone who might be charged with illegal entry or re-entry, said Freed Wessler.

