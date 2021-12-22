Imran Khan gets Flak from around the world for defending Taliban treatment of women





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been struck by a wave of criticism over his recent comments defending the treatment of women by the Taliban in Afghanistan. At the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Islamabad, Khan made a statement saying that the world cannot force the Taliban to take measures for women’s rights that go against the Pashtun culture. This angered many Afghan activists in particular who criticized Khan for his immaturity and crass attempt to defend the Taliban.

A letter to the OIC on behalf of Afghan women on Tuesday said Imran Khan’s comments only bolster the Taliban’s mindset and justify the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s education and employment. .

We would specifically like to draw your attention to the appeal of the Afghan Women’s Coalition that the statement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Afghan traditions regarding girls’ education while addressing the OIC meeting. Sadly, the statement is a projection of the challenges facing Pakistani society in Afghanistan, the letter says. Prime Minister’s statement at an international forum on why the Taliban’s current regressive policies in Afghanistan, especially towards girls and women, should not be accepted by the OIC and the international community. His statement was once again a reminder of the strategic depth of the country since the Cold War, where the policy of dividing Afghans according to ideology, ethnicity or religion is at the heart of the Af-Pak relationship.

He said Khan failed to mention that Afghanistan was under constant Pakistani military interference as two million people were displaced from tribal areas in the name of the war on terror. “Men, women and elderly children were subjected to constant surveillance and searches by the Pakistani army and the presence of non-Pashtun troops in the FATA (who did not know the norms of the society) subjected the women and girls of the community daily to humiliation, the letter said, adding that the same policy will not work for Afghanistan.

We call on the OIC to take note of these irresponsible statements by the Prime Minister and sincerely hope that they do not become the basis of the OIC outlook on Afghanistan. However, we are aware that the Pakistani government could do its best to present the Af-Pak region as a security threat in order to monopolize the flow of international aid and diplomatic commitments according to its strategic and financial needs, indicates the letter.

Imran Khans offered to apparently offer the Taliban a pass, urging the world to understand cultural sensitivities and saying that human rights and women’s rights mean different things in different countries, also led to a concerted campaign against him on social networks.

Many Afghan women around the world have called out to Khan for his callous and regressive statement against women’s rights and for his constant attempt to interfere in the affairs of Afghanistan.

The OIC meeting saw the participation of dozens of foreign ministers as well as special representatives on Afghanistan, which has been hit by a debilitating economic crisis of the great powers, including China, the United States and the United States. Russia. It also included the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently told The Associated Press in an interview that the Taliban government wants good relations with all countries and has no problem with the United States, while urging Washington and other countries to release more than $ 10 billion in frozen funds. when the Islamic formation seized power on August 15, following a rapid military raid through Afghanistan and the sudden and secret flight of President Ashraf Ghani, backed by the United States.

The OIC summit ended with a pledge to establish a fund to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the Islamic Development Bank, which would allow countries to make donations without dealing directly with the Taliban leadership in the country. country.

