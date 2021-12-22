PM Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission seeks to provide clean tap water to every household









New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In Indian villages under water stress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission aims to provide clean tap water to every household.

Mujib Mashal, New York Times bureau chief for South Asia, and New Delhi bureau reporter Hari Kumar, writing in The New York Times, said the mission was halfway in an ambitious campaign to to provide clean tap water by 2024 to all approximately 192 million households in its 600,000 villages.

About 18,000 government engineers oversee the $ 50 billion company, which includes hundreds of thousands of contractors and laborers who lay more than 2.5 million miles of pipeline.

The ambitious plan to address an urgent need shows Prime Minister Modi’s strengths and helps explain his popularity despite a weakened economy, Mashal and Kumar said.

The mission of providing water to every household combines two of PM Modi’s political forces – his understanding of the daily problems of hundreds of millions of poor people in India and his penchant for ambitious solutions.

About a sixth of Indian households had a drinking water tap when the program, called Jal Jeevan Mission, began in 2019. Today, nearly half have one, reported The New York Times. “You rarely have this motivation from the government, from the head of state, and it is well funded. Behind the concept is the budget, ”said Nicolas Osbert, who heads UNICEF India’s water and sanitation unit. “All social sectors have been impacted by COVID. Not this one. This one has been preserved.”

The country’s water problem is testament to the gap between its global economic ambitions and the dire conditions of many of its 1.4 billion people, two-thirds of whom still live in rural areas.

Nearly 40 million Indians are affected by water-borne illnesses each year, resulting in an estimated US $ 600 million per year in medical costs and lost workforce. About 100,000 children under 5 die of diarrhea each year. The growth of millions more is being stunted, Mashal and Kumar said.

“Water scarcity should not become a limiting factor in our quest for socio-economic development, the quest for high economic growth,” said Bharat Lal, the top official Prime Minister Modi has appointed for lead the mission.

From his office in New Delhi, Lal checks progress on a detailed computerized dashboard. About 100,000 connections are added every day, according to official figures.

In addition, in areas where groundwater is overexploited, the program routes and pumps treated water over tens of kilometers from sources such as dams. Villagers are trained to test the water quality and upload the data to the dashboard.

They also learn to recycle and reuse wastewater. Pilot projects are underway to install automated pressure and quality sensors, The New York Times reported. (ANI)

