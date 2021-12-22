Donald Trump wonders why the suspect of a homemade bomb on January 5 has not yet been arrested





Donald Trump questioned why authorities failed to capture the alleged Jan. 5 suicide bomber in Washington DC, while suggesting that others who are not his supporters should be held responsible for the violence during the insurgency.

Speaking to Candace Owens for The Daily Caller, Trump repeated his previous claims that a real insurgency did not take place on Capitol Hill on January 6, but on Election Day in November 2020 as he continued to argue his false claims that the last election was rigged against him.

Owens began the interview by asking Trump why the person accused of planting two homemade bombs near the Republican National Committee headquarters and the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Capitol Hill neighborhood a day before the protests in DC did was not arrested after 11 months, despite substantial video evidence tracing the suspect’s movement that night.

Trump responded by saying that the hundreds of people who were arrested in connection with the attack on Capitol Hill are “treated very unfairly” while suggesting that “the other party” is not subject to similar scrutiny. .

He and Owens then discussed a conspiracy theory that FBI informants helped encourage Trump supporters to attack the Capitol that day.

The former president also reiterated a conspiracy theory that left-wing Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters would “thwart” violence on Capitol Hill on January 6.

“That bomber, who knows what it was, they never found him?

“I have seen pictures of him and some very clear pictures, and you know they have cameras, not just a camera, they have a lot of cameras on every corner. [in D.C]. And I imagine they probably know who he was and I guarantee he wasn’t one of the people who was at that demonstration.

“But why can’t they find this bomber? And how come other people weren’t revealed? Because I think there was more than, let’s call them the MAGA people.”

There is no evidence to suggest that the FBI deliberately avoided arresting the DIY bomb suspect.

In September, Steven M. D’Antuono, deputy director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, said the agency had conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files and evaluated more than 300 tips related to the investigation of the homemade bombs. , but still identified the suspect or even determined a motive.

D’Antuono has suggested that one of the main reasons a suspect has still not been arrested is because they are being protected by accomplices.

“We know it’s difficult to report information on a friend or family member, but these homemade bombs were viable devices that could have exploded, causing serious injury or death to innocent people. Your advice could be one that prevents that person from hurting themselves or someone else, ”D’Antuono said.

The suspect was wearing a face shield, goggles, a gray hoodie, black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed ​​Turf gloves and shoes with a yellow logo on the night he allegedly placed the explosive devices around DC

The FBI is offering $ 100,000 to anyone who can provide information that could lead to the identification of the suspect.

The FBI has been contacted for comment on Trump’s comments.

Donald Trump reacts to a question during a press conference in the White House briefing room September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

