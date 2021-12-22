Sam Fender shares Boris Johnson’s Finsbury Park poster in roast pork





Sam Fender shared a poster for next year’s Finsbury Park Summer Show, which features a cartoon of Boris Johnson as a pig, cooking over an open fire. READ MORE: Sam Fender on the winNMEAlbum of the Year for Seventeen Going Under It Means the World to Me The North Shields singer-songwriter announced the show earlier in December, which will see him join a handpicked roster of actors including Fountains DC, Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl, with plenty of ‘others to announce. This is the biggest gig we’ve hosted so far, 45,000 tickets, said Fender NME. It’s gonna be like Sam Fender with his pals and friends. We’ve confirmed Fountains DC so far, and I’m so, so excited because I adore them boys. Their last album was second to none, you know, it was amazing. It’s going to be a really exciting night. Fender shared the new poster, which was created by artist Neal Fox, on his Instagram with the caption: “Tickets to our summer party at Finsbury Park, London are absolutely flying oooot! Join us X “. In a recent interview with NME, Fender has spoken openly about the impact Conservative leadership has had on his working-class city. It has been closed since the 1980s, due to the ghost wasteland of the shipyards. You have all the scars of Thatcherism, from The Tyne to the pits villages of Durham. He also spoke about governments’ handling of the pandemic, selling face masks featuring the words 2020 Shit Show and Dystopian Nightmare Festival on his website. I think everyone has said enough, haven’t they? He said. I never want to see Boris Johnsons or Matt Hancocks again. As soon as they turn on the TV, I just turn it off. He continued, “I would never vote for bastards because I hate them and I know what they do, but I understand why people feel no allegiance to leftist politics when they are in the working class. In other news, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under was recently cast as NMEAlbum of the year. “It means the world to me because this album means the world to me and the boys,” he said. “We put our whole heart into it and we worked hard for it. We wrote 50 songs for this album, so it took a long time, man! The musician was also forced to postpone the last two in-store shows of his current UK tour after one of his tours fell victim to COVID-19. End of year shock, he wrote on his Instagram Story. There was a case of COVID in our tour, so the in-store shows in Sheffield and Dundee tomorrow will be moved to next year. Big kisses and see you soon. Fender will headline at Londons Finsbury Park on Friday July 15th. Tickets are available here. He will also make an appearance at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards alongside Halsey, Griff and Rina Sawayama. Tickets for the prizes are on sale now and available here.

