Erdogan rejects possibility of snap elections in Turkey over lira rate collapse – world





ANKARA, December 22. / TASS /. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has strongly rejected the possibility of holding early presidential and parliamentary elections in the country amid a record fall in the Turkish lira exchange rate. “I declare that the elections will take place in June 2023. There will be no early elections. I put an end to [this issue]”Said the Turkish leader at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party. According to Erdogan, the authorities of the republic “know what they are doing and where they are going”. “We have declared that we will not put pressure on our people whether it is with interest rates or inflation and we are fighting for that. We are about to make a breakthrough and we will get the results we have. want, “said the Turkish president. Turkish Lira Deposits On Tuesday, Turkish authorities unveiled a unique tool for the country’s financial practices to protect private Turkish lira deposits, which is designed to dramatically increase interest in domestic currency deposits amid its excessive volatility this year. Individuals will be able to open lira term accounts while the state guarantees that when they close their accounts they will not lose their funds due to losses due to changes in exchange rates or interest rates. which were fixed when opening. Individuals can open such deposits for 3, 6, 9 and 12 months. The country’s finance ministry explained that on the day the account is closed, the bank will compare the interest rate and the exchange rate on the opening date. If any of these indicators reduces the initially expected profitability of the deposit, the bank refunds the full amount to the customer, recalculates it in favor of the customer and upwards in accordance with the current situation in the financial market. In November alone, the Turkish lira dipped sharply, falling almost a third from the start of the year. It is believed that such a drop was caused by the policy of the Central Bank, which continues to reduce the lending rate, under pressure from the authorities. Last week, the regulator lowered one of the key rates at the weekly pension auctions from 15% to 14%. On Monday, the Turkish lira fell to 18 pounds to the dollar. However, after authorities announced new measures to restore financial stability, the national currency has regained up to 30% of the value lost in recent weeks in just a few hours. Currently, the exchange rate for the lira is around 13 lira to the dollar.

