After Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia, its Argentine embassy goes rogue





In another major embarrassment for Pakistan, its embassy in Argentina posted a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials on Wednesday on its official Instagram account, calling for the substitution of leadership in Islamabad for the restoration of credibility and the reliability of the country.

“We could also lose the JF 17 deal with Argentina,” read the image shared by the Pakistani embassy in Argentina’s Instagram post, adding: “Political substitution in Islamabad may lead to revival of the reliability, credibility and reliability of Pakistan. ” The message further stated that diplomats cannot be “the reason” for government failures.

Source: Instagram

Argentina is said to be in talks with Pakistan to buy its JF-17, a military-grade fighter jet that it is co-producing with help from China. However, over the past few months, several reports have indicated that talks over the fighter jet have stalled, with some suggesting Argentina is not too keen on making the deal. In October 2021, the Eurasian Times reported that Argentina had put talks over thunder fighter jets on the back burner as it explored more lucrative options elsewhere. Argentina was reported to be negotiating an exclusive military deal with Russia.

However, the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina has now claimed that its Instagram account has been compromised.

The Instagram account of the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina was hacked some time ago. He has now been recovered.

Please note that all messages posted through this account in the last hour were not from the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina.

– Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina (@PakinArgentina) December 22, 2021

Speaking to Twitter, he said the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina was hacked, but has since been recovered. He also claimed that the message calling for Imran Khan’s replacement was not sent by the embassy.

Pak’s embassy in Serbia becomes a thug

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, had become a thug when it took to Twitter to call on the Pakistani government for not paying its dues for the past three months. The embassy shared a touch of rap with Imran Khans Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai to taunt the cash-strapped Pakistani government of Imran Khan.

While sharing the song composed by artist Saad Alavi, who mocks Imran Khan for giving false hope to the people of his country despite his bankruptcy, the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia tweeted: Inflation beating all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we a government official will remain silent and continue to work for you unpaid in the past 3 months and our children have been forced out of school due to the non-payment of fees. Is it #NayaPakistan?

Pakistan is plagued by a multitude of problems. From the precarious state of the economy to the rise of food inflation in the country, from the political mobilization of the opposition to the declining credibility of the government, the Imran Khan administration is facing an unprecedented crisis that faces him. Soaring food inflation is one of the serious problems plaguing Islamabad. With its finances in bad shape, the government has little control and resources to control the spiraling food inflation.

In fact, the situation is so precarious that the Pakistani military has had no choice but to cut the defense budget in an effort to help the country out of its financial difficulties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/major-embarrassment-for-pakistan-embassy-in-argentina-calls-replacement-of-pm-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

