Flynn sues Jan 6 committee as House Republican dismisses investigators





WASHINGTON Two allies of former President Donald J. Trump took action Tuesday in an attempt to block the House committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill as Michael T. Flynn, M’s former national security adviser Trump, filed a lawsuit against the panel, and a House Republican who played a key role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election declined to meet with investigators.

Mr. Flynn, who spent 33 years as an army officer and has become one of the most extreme voices in Mr. Trump’s pressure to overturn the election, brought a complaint against the committee in Florida, trying to block his subpoenas.

Like many Americans in late 2020, and to this day, General Flynn is genuinely concerned about the integrity of the 2020 election, his trial says. It is not a crime to have such beliefs, whether they are right or wrong.

The House committee said it wanted information from Mr. Flynn because he attended a meeting in the Oval Office on December 18 where attendees discussed the seizure of voting machines, the declaration of a national emergency, the invocation of certain emergency national security powers and the further spread of the false idea that the election was tainted with widespread fraud. The meeting came after Mr Flynn gave an interview to the right-wing news site Newsmax in which he spoke of the alleged precedent for the deployment of military troops and the proclamation of martial law for the resumption of elections.

Mr Flynns’ lawsuit comes as Representative Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania closely involved in Mr Trump’s efforts to undermine the election, said on Tuesday he was refusing to meet with the Jan.6 committee.

Mr. Perry, the new chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, called the committee illegitimate.

Understanding the U.S. Capitol Riot On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

I decline this request from entities and will continue to fight against the failures of the radical left which desperately seeks to distract itself from its abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan and the horrific crisis they have. created at our border, Mr Perry wrote on Twitter. .

The committee sent a letter Monday requesting testimony and documents from Mr. Perry, the first public step it took in an attempt to elicit information from one of the Republican members of Congress who were deeply involved in the efforts. of Mr. Trump to stay in power.

The committee asked Mr. Perry to meet with his investigators and to voluntarily hand over all electronic or other communications relevant to the build-up of the Capitol Riot, including his communications with the President and his legal team as well as others involved in the planning of the rallies on January 6 and objections to Congress to certify the victory of Joseph R. Biden Jr.s.

To date, the panel has been reluctant to issue subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, citing the deference and respect that House lawmakers are supposed to show. But Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and chairman of the panel, pledged to take such action if necessary.

Representative Perry has information directly relevant to our investigation, said Tim Mulvey, a spokesperson for the committee. The select committee prefers to collect relevant evidence from members in a cooperative manner, but if members with directly relevant information refuse to cooperate and instead try to cover it up, the select committee will consider researching that information using other tools.

Mr. Flynn and Mr. Perry are among the small number of witnesses who did not cooperate with the panel. More than 300 witnesses met with investigators, most of them voluntarily without having received a summons.

There have been consequences for those who refuse.

The House has twice voted to detain Mr. Trump’s allies for criminal contempt of Congress, referring those cases to federal prosecutors. A grand jury has indicted Stephen K. Bannon, the former Trump adviser, who faces charges of up to two years in prison and thousands in fines. Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, is awaiting a decision from federal prosecutors.

Mr Meadows and Mr Trump have filed a lawsuit to block the release of thousands of documents, after the former president asserted executive privilege over a wide range of documents.

Some key witnesses have opted for the tactic of invoking their self-incrimination rights to avoid answering questions. Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department attorney who was involved in Mr. Trump’s plans to overturn the election, said he would invoke the Fifth Amendment in response to questions.

Key figures from the InquiryCard of January 6, 1 of 9

Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress.

Fox News anchors. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade texted Mr Meadows during the January 6 riot urging him to persuade Mr Trump to make an effort to arrest him. The texts were part of the material that Mr. Meadows had given to the panel.

John Eastman, a lawyer who wrote a memo on how to quash the election, also cited the Fifth Amendment. A third potential witness, political agent Roger J. Stone Jr., last week invoked his right not to incriminate himself in every question posed by the committee.

Mr Flynn joins a growing number of potential witnesses who have filed a complaint against the committee seeking to block its subpoenas over data on their phone calls and text messages. Two other Trump allies, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and lawyer Cleta Mitchell, also filed a lawsuit this week to block subpoenas.

Four witnesses involved in organizing the rally that preceded the violence Justin Caporale, Maggie Mulvaney, Megan Powers and Tim Unes have filed a lawsuit against Verizon, trying to prevent the company from turning over cell phone data to the committee. Mr. Eastman also sued, citing a highly partisan invasion of his privacy.

Ali Alexander, a conservative activist and rally organizer for the Stop the Steal movement who handed over thousands of pages of documents to the committee, accused the panel in a lawsuit of issuing an illegal and overbroad subpoena that violated his rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

In his lawsuit, Mr Alexander said he was in contact with Republican Republican Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama prior to Jan.6.

In January, Mr. Alexander held an organizing call where members of Congress could have attended, and some were invited, Mr. Alexanders said. He does not remember who was present as there was no roll call of participants because the call was so important.

Mr. Perry joined Mr. Gosar, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Brooks in a campaign to fight the election results.

In the weeks following the election, Mr Perry compiled a dossier of allegations of electoral fraud and coordinated a plan to attempt to replace the acting attorney general with Mr Clark. Mr. Perry also introduced Mr. Trump to Mr. Clark and communicated with Mr. Meadows through an encrypted application, Signal, the committee said.

Alan Feuer contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/21/us/politics/scott-perry-january-6-committee.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos