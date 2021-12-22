Turning Point USA hosts AmericaFest in Phoenix with Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk and Kari Lake





Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr., Sarah Palin. This is just a small selection of the dozens of right-wing pundits and provocateurs who converged on Phoenix this weekend for the Turning Point USAs AmericaFest conference.

Turning Point, headquartered in Phoenix, is a national organization that agitates conservative youth, especially on college campuses. Its four-day event kicked off at the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday and will run through Tuesday, as a long list of far-right figureheads take the stage in turn.

Tucker Carlson hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

Youtube

This will include Kyle Rittenhouse, who was announced last week as the VERY special guest on a panel on the protests against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is scheduled for Monday afternoon. The acquitted Kenosha shooter may have dropped out of lessons at Arizona State University, but this is only the latest in a series of appearances in Phoenix, perhaps relishing the support he has received from groups conservative university students.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder charges during police violence protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Youtube

Turning Point, perhaps unsurprisingly, did not issue a press card to the Phoenix New Times after several requests, although it did grant the privilege to Micajah Jackson, a local who recently pleaded guilty to federal charges of Illegal picketing during the January 6 riots, after being photographed. enter the building. Jackson argued that he was only documenting the events. Related stories that I support

On Sunday, attendees entered and left the convention center after a morning of speakers: Donald Trump, Jr., followed by a joint speech by Palin and Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk. The day before, Fox News expert Tucker Carlson had been the first major speaker at the conference, where his proclamations that his political opponents were gripped by a spirit of destruction drew loud applause.

Outside, attendee Nicholas Salonites said he was visiting Phoenix via Liberty University, the scandal-ridden evangelical school in Virginia.

There is a lot of energy among the young people right now, he said.

Turning Point USA is hosting “AmericaFest” at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Katia schwenk

It made sense for the conference to take place in Phoenix, he noted – it was the hometown of Turning Points.

While many attendees interviewed outside the center, such as the Salonites, said they were from out of state, Arizona has an outsized presence at the conference. Along with panels such as How Cultural Marxists Hijacked America and How to Survive Wokism & Change the World, there was a breakout session Sunday on the Arizona Mock Election Audit: Integrity of State Elections by Status: what happened in AZ, the audit and the future.

Donald Trump Jr. is a frequent visitor to Phoenix for Republicans.

Joseph flaherty

Of course, what happened in Arizona was dictated in part by Turning Point, which has played a key role over the past year in spreading the allegations of voter fraud nationally and in Arizona. If there’s anything to take away from the AmericaFest show, it’s the major influence of organizations in the state, despite its national perspective.

It is no coincidence that Turning Point chose Phoenix as the location for its new national headquarters in 2018.

Several members of the Turning Points leadership team are originally from Arizona and exert great influence on state policy. Tyler Bowyer, the COO, was elected last year as a member of the Arizona National GOP Committee, for example. Justin Olson, the chief financial officer, sits on the Arizona Corporation Commission. And Justin Streiff, director of development, previously handled fundraising at the Goldwater Institute, a conservative Phoenix think tank.

We saw energy and we saw an Arizona atmosphere that wanted us there, said Kirk, Founder and Executive Director of Turning Points in 2018, at a groundbreaking event for the new corporate headquarters of the organization in Phoenix. Previously, the group was based in Illinois.

In Arizona, Turning Point was greeted with open arms. Various Arizona politicians, including State GOP Chairman Kelli Ward and Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, now a Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, attended the event. in support of the organization.

Even Governor Doug Ducey commented: I really believe this headquarters belongs to Arizona, he said. It is well received in Arizona.

Matt Gaetz is a United States House Representative for Florida.

Ike Hayman, US Bureau of Photography

Turning Point has since become a major player in the Arizona Republican Party.

AmericaFest is not the first event the organization hosted in Phoenix in July, the group brought former President Donald Trump to Phoenix for a rally to “protect our elections.”

The group has also focused its attention on Trump-backed candidates in Arizona, such as Kari Lake, who frequently appears during the group’s events.

It is only a matter of time before the GOP in Arizona is a pseudonym for Turning Point, as an Arizona Republican agent told The Guardian in October.

If attending and performing at AmericaFest is any indication, that day is fast approaching.

