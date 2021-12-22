Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan regrets decision to join US “war on terror”





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret over his country’s decision to support the United States’ “war on terror” in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan had only joined the war for “dollars. “and not in the” public interest “.

Khan said Pakistan’s decision to join the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan was a “self-inflicted injury” and was taken for monetary gain and not for the sake of the good. be from the general public.

The remarks were made by the Pakistani Prime Minister in Islamabad while addressing officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “I am well aware of the considerations which motivated this decision. Unfortunately, the Pakistani people have not been taken into account, ”said of Pakistan’s policy of supporting the United States in its war on terrorism following the September 11 attacks.

“The considerations, on the contrary, were the same as in the 1980s, when we participated in the Afghan jihad,” he said, referring to the Soviet-Afghan war.

Imran Khan, who has often lamented Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, said he was involved in the leadership in 2001 when military leader General Pervez Musharaff decided to join the US campaign in Afghanistan.

“We are to be blamed … as we leave [others] use us, sacrificed our country’s reputation for aid and made a foreign policy that goes against the public interest [and was devised] for money, ”he said.

Imran Khan’s sympathetic attitude towards terrorist groups, especially the Taliban

Although this is not the first time that Khan has felt remorse over his country’s decision to join the global fight against terrorism. Time and again he has condemned the decision and indirectly sympathized with the terrorists, blaming the West for the crisis in Pakistan. Recently, Khan praised the Taliban after storming the Afghan capital and exercising control over the country. Days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Khan praised the terrorist group, congratulating them on their victory and claiming that Afghanistan had broken the chains of slavery.

In the past, Khan has hailed the Taliban and expressed his support for the terrorist group. It was his enduring praise and admiration for the Taliban that earned him the nickname Taliban Khan. The Pakistani prime minister has also persistently called on Western countries to provide monetary aid to the Taliban to build the conflict-torn country. With the country’s prime minister sympathetic to the Taliban, no one guesses how enthusiastic the Pakistani establishment would be in championing the Taliban cause.

Pakistan-The armed wing of the Taliban

For years, Pakistan has pulled the wool over the eyes of the West by making misleading statements of support for its war against the Taliban and Al Qaeda. Far from promoting Western interests, he worked diligently to save, feed and fortify the Taliban. When the West finally decided to end its disastrous campaign in Afghanistan, the Pakistan-backed Taliban demonstrated remarkable dexterity in gaining control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s lightning offensive, the simultaneous fall of the Afghan provinces, the surrender of the Afghan forces, all point to a mega-plan developed to take control of Afghanistan. In the current context and given their historical association with the Taliban, it will not be an exaggeration to assume Pakistani involvement in the overall takeover of Afghanistan.

Pakistani complicity in encouraging the Taliban was acknowledged by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his first testimony before Congress since the terrorist group took control of Kabul. Blinken said Pakistan is responsible for harboring the Taliban and terrorists from the banned Haqqani network.

It should also be noted that earlier this month former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh also accused Pakistan of being in cahoots with the Taliban. He alleged that the Taliban are micromanaged by the famous Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, adding that Islamabad is indeed in charge of the war-torn country as a colonial power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/imran-khan-regrets-pakistan-decision-to-support-america-war-on-terror/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos