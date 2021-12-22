Hope Hicks and other Trump alumni join Senate hedge fund executive camp





Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes an appearance on “Fox & Friends” in New York City on September 6, 2019. | Richard Drew / AP Photo

The list gives a clue as to how McCormick would likely run his campaign: as Trump’s staunch ally. McCormick, 56, who launched an exploratory committee this week, has deep ties to the Trump orbit. He was considered for positions in the Treasury Department and the Pentagon and is married to Dina Powell, who was a senior national security official in Trump’s White House.

Still, Trump is expected to remain neutral in the race for now. The former president had previously backed veteran Sean Parnell, although Parnell suspended his campaign last month after losing a custody battle to his ex-wife, who accused him of abuse. Around the time of Parnells’ exit, Trump spoke to McCormick and another new candidate, Mehmet Oz, the surgeon and TV personality.

The Ozs team has its own connection to the former president: it hired Larry Weitzner, who helped design the TV commercials for the 2016 and 2020 Trumps campaigns. The nominee has made regular appearances on the Fox show. Trump favorite Sean Hannity’s News Channel.

A third candidate, Carla Sands, has promoted her role as Trump’s ambassador to Denmark.

Trump’s staff members have become a sought-after commodity for Republican candidates looking to tie up with the former president. Conway has signed with several candidates, including Republican of Missouri Billy Long and Republican of Ohio Bernie Moreno, who are running for the Senate, and Nebraska candidate for governor Charles Herbster. National Public Affairs, a political advisory firm run by key Trump campaign aides Bill Stepien, Justin Clark and Nick Trainer, works for others.

Hicks, who was one of Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted advisers, has kept a low profile since leaving the White House in January. After working on Trump’s first campaign, she spent a year in administration, then worked at Fox’s parent company before returning to the White House in 2020.

McCormick, a former George W. Bush administration official and first-time candidate, separately called on Axiom Strategies, a national Republican consulting firm. Axiom had previously worked for Sands, although the two cut ties earlier this year.

The Pennsylvania contest could help determine which party controls the Senate. The seat is vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is not running for re-election.

Parnells’ departure reshaped the primary, with Oz and McCormick becoming the main contenders. The two candidates are expected to massively self-finance their campaigns and both are already showing television commercials well before next year’s primary.

