Boris Johnson to make announcement in next 48 HOURS on impending restrictions

BORIS Johnson has confirmed Christmas is on – but could still announce their Omicron battle plan within the next 48 hours.

In a huge boost to Britons fearing a holiday season away from loved ones, the Prime Minister revealed there would be no restrictions on the big day itself.

4 Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement in the next 48 hours

However, the PM is considering further restrictions after December 25 and may impose a two-week breaker lockout from December 27, it is believed.

It is understood that he plans to announce new restrictions at a press conference or televised address to the nation before Christmas Eve.

Tonight Mr Johnson hinted at tougher rules, saying there is currently not enough data – but “we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas”.

The rule of six and outdoor pints could make a comeback as part of government plans. Indoor mixing could also be banned in an attempt to slow the spread of the mutation.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon today unveiled tough new rules in Scotland on Boxing Day.

Mr Johnson said tonight: “There is no doubt that Omicron continues to skyrocket at a rate unlike anything we have seen before.

“The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also agree that people were waiting to know if their Christmas plans were going to be affected.

“So what I can say tonight is that we naturally cannot rule out further measures after Christmas – and we were going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect public health.

“But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate or the impact of vaccine roll-out or boosters, we don’t believe today that it There is enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas.

“We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary.

“What this means is that people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone to exercise caution, to continue to protect themselves and to protect themselves. protect loved ones, especially vulnerable people. “

He urged everyone to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

“Remember to continue to follow the advice – wear a mask indoors when necessary, circulate fresh air and take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives,” he said. he declares.

“So if you haven’t already, then drop everything, find a walk-in or go online and make an appointment and get boosted now.”

The best docs present rebel Tory MPs with the latest data TONIGHT ahead of a likely critical vote on the measures list in parliament.

However, the news that there will be no restrictions on Christmas Day itself will be a huge relief for the millions who missed out last year.

Mr Johnson is instead considering a post-festive squeeze as early as Dec.27 to bite Omicron ahead of the New Years, when hospitals feel the pressure.

Speaking today, he hammered home his main message to empower people “to provide vital protection for yourselves, your loved ones and your communities”.

His bugle call makes it more vital than ever for vaccine volunteers to sign up for the Sun’s Jabs Army campaign.

In key developments:

It was revealed today that another 15,363 confirmed cases of Omicron have now been reported in the UK, bringing the total to 60,508.

Another 90,629 cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the third highest tally in the pandemic to date.

A total of 7,801 people were hospitalized in the UK with Covid on December 20.

This is the highest number since November 23, and up 1% from the previous week.

In the second wave of the coronavirus, the number of hospitals peaked at 39,254 on January 18.

Meanwhile, cabinet ministers have stoked fears of a circuit breaker after their decision yesterday to suspend the announcement of any impending restrictions.

Rishi Sunak said there was “a tremendous amount of uncertainty” around Christmas plans and couldn’t rule anything out.

When asked if he could rule out the restrictions before the New Years Eve, the Chancellor said: “I absolutely appreciate the frustration people have over all of this.

“And I refer people to the Prime Minister’s words yesterday. And unfortunately, we only face a huge amount of uncertainty right now.

“And what the Prime Minister has said is that we are looking at the data day by day, hour by hour, keeping the situation under constant review which cannot rule anything out.”

Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay also said ministers were “looking closely at the data” before deciding whether to pull the trigger on a circuit breaker.

A “make-or-break” modeling of the best government advisers is also expected today to force the Prime Minister to take action.

Ms Sturgeon this afternoon pressured Mr Johnson to tighten the rules as she exposed a crackdown in Scotland.

Fans will no longer be allowed into stadiums and pubs will have to resume table service after December 26. No more than three households can sit in a group.

Meanwhile, Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief science adviser, briefs Tory MPs on the latest Omicron evidence tonight.

Mr Johnson fears that a massive backbench revolt against more restrictions will again leave him in the fragile position of leaning on Labor.

They will be presented with the most recent SAGE minutes, which warn that “more stringent measures should be implemented very soon”.

Firing a warning shot at the Prime Minister’s front, ex-Cabinet Minister Esther McVey said people should not be intimidated by “the alarmism of lockdown fanatics”.

Angry Tory MPs have called for clarification as millions of Britons prepare to travel across the country for Christmas.

Hotel bosses have also demanded to know the plan so they can decide whether or not to order supplies.

Strict guidelines to limit gatherings rocked the golden period of corporate Christmas trading and saw December profits drop 60%.

The Chancellor has unveiled an exceptional $ 1 billion package to prevent hospitality venues from going broke after suffering a flood of cancellations from cautious Britons.

Following a request for assistance, Mr. Sunak announced this afternoon 6,000 one-off grants for 200,000 places of hospitality and recreation.

Over $ 100 million will be channeled to local councils to be used for other sites in urgent need of money.

He also said the government would relaunch theLegal sickness benefit scheme for staff forced to isolate themselves because the super-variant threatens millions of absences.

From today, the Treasury will fund the 96.35 per week for workers forced to take time off with Covid. Bosses can make retrospective complaints from mid-January.

Pat McFadden of Labor stormed: “The real question after yesterday’s indecisive Cabinet meeting is what will happen next, when the country will be informed, and will support for businesses and workers be placed? alongside any other public health measure that may be announced. “

In a flicker of good news, a senior scientist said today that Omicron “is not spreading as fast as doomsday predictions suggest.”

Cambridge professor Sir David Spiegelhalter says overall hospital admissions should remain manageable – as the rate “doesn’t look as bad” as it once thought.

And Sir Jeremy Farrar, a former member of Sage, said: “Omicron spreads incredibly fast. It is a phenomenal transmission variant.

“There is great uncertainty about what this will cause in terms of pressure on the health system, the people who go to the hospital, especially the people who die, but also what impact will it have. on society at large, staff absences, the ability to have other functional services, so there is great uncertainty.

“My personal view is that I think we can wait for now until there are more restrictions formally placed.”

PM confirmed he will not impose restrictions on Christmas Day in a video message tonight