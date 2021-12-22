Jokowi talks about rejecting developed countries over commodity exports





President Joko Widodo said Indonesia must encourage industrialization and downstreaming of natural resources (SDA). In a speech celebrating the 7th anniversary of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Jokowi said Indonesia must stop exporting raw materials. After stopping exporting raw nickel, the president aims next year to also stop exporting raw bauxite. Then he hoped that exports of copper and tin raw materials would also be stopped sequentially. “The added value of prices and jobs is domestic, but the enemies are the developed countries,” Jokowi said in his speech on Wednesday (12/22). Jokowi then shared his experience at the G20 Multilateral Cooperation Forum held in Rome about two months ago. In the forum with 16 other countries, representatives of Indonesia gathered to sign an agreement to free up supply chains (Supply Chain) SDA to a number of countries. Initially, Jokowi questioned whether the deal was seen as good and profitable for Indonesia. However, Jokowi refused to sign because he was asked to export raw materials. According to Jokowi, some countries only view Indonesia as a supplier of raw materials. “As soon as you want to walk into the room, ‘no no no we don’t come’. Everything has dissolved, so that’s not what it’s called (okay). It’s just because we don’t want to re-sign everything because you know that’s what we’re really aiming for, “Jokowi said. Jokowi stressed that if Indonesia did not dare to fight, it would not stop exporting raw materials. In fact, according to Jokowi, the value of raw materials can increase up to 10 times if they are processed in the country. The number one in Indonesia gave an example of several derivatives such as copper that can be turned into lithium ions for batteries. Then the sodium ions can be transformed to power electric cars. By stopping nickel exports, Indonesia would have gained up to IDR 280 trillion in export value over the past three years. Jokowi estimates that by stopping the export of certain raw materials until 2024, he can triple the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. So, Jokowi said that Indonesia’s per capita income could reach US $ 11,000 to US $ 15,000. “Yes, that kind of courage that we sometimes imagine ‘oh, we’re going to be banned here, banned here, arrested here at the WTO, lose’. Yes, losing is good, we lose but if we don’t dare not try, when are we going to do the downline, ”Jokowi said.

