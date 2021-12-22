Cashing grandma’s gold coins, Turkish family struggles to cope





ISTANBUL The list of things that Bilal, a Turkish factory worker, and his family had to give up is growing day by day. They stopped buying meat a year ago and recently had to reduce the use of their gas heaters and cooking oil, as well as snacks for the kids. He and his wife are already heavily in debt and with inflation skyrocketing over the past two months, they cannot make ends meet even after these sacrifices. So Bilal had to turn to his mother for financial help this month, cashing in two gold coins she had reserved for her grandchildren. Family is very important, he says. In our family, we don’t think of it as a loan. Turkey’s economy has been struggling for several years now, but over the past three months its currency has lost almost half of its value against the dollar. Turks have been rocked by almost daily price increases from basic commodities, from flour and cooking oil to basic necessities such as electricity and gas. They find that their salaries and pensions can no longer pay even basic expenses.

Bilal, 33, said he and his wife, Sevinc, 35, who have three children, wanted to explain how difficult life has become for an ordinary working family in Turkey. But they did not want to use their full names for fear of repercussions in a country where criticizing the government can lead to a person in jail.

Turkey’s latest economic downturn follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement last month of a new economic plan, promising to turn the tide. But instead, the announcement, including a promise to lower interest rates despite high inflation, sparked the country’s worst currency crisis in two decades. In a speech on Sunday, Erdogan lashed out at business leaders who had warned his policies would destabilize and impoverish the country, and he again vowed to cut interest rates. Don’t look for different ways to attack the government, he told them. You cannot win a fight against us. But on Monday, Mr Erdogan appeared to offer concessions, promising to compensate citizens who kept their savings in Turkish lira and to encourage them to cash in their gold which he said is worth hundreds of billions of dollars for the pound.

Many Turks, like Bilal’s mother, who are experienced in economic hardship, still store gold in their homes to help them through difficult times. Following Mr Erdogans’ speech, the pound recovered dramatically after falling sharply on Monday. Bilal said life in Turkey, until recently, had been good for him in many ways. He left high school without graduating, but worked most of his married life and has a mortgage on a three-room apartment and a car loan. Until 2020, I can say that life was good, he says. Yes, I had debts, but I could pay them. Lately, economic upheavals have started to take their toll on his life. Especially in the last seven to eight months, I really feel like the economy is tiring me out, he said.

Bilal is the family’s sole breadwinner; he earns a little more than the minimum wage as a forklift driver in a factory that manufactures auto parts in an industrial area near Istanbul. Sevinc takes care of their 5 month old baby at home. She had often worked, which helped. But she quit last year when their youngest daughter struggled in school, she said. Sevinc, who handles the family’s money and does the grocery shopping, said she has noticed things getting more expensive over the past three or four years.

They survived the pandemic. Bilal was paid half for a while, but the government made up the other half. The crisis began this year as Turkey’s currency, the pound, fell almost 50% against the dollar and inflation soared to 21%, according to official statistics. Unofficial estimates from economists place it much higher. Our expenses are more than our income, she said. I can’t even think of a plan. Maybe it will be from day to day. Turkey went through an economic recession similar to the millennium. But then, under Mr. Erdogan, who came to power in 2003, the country experienced about a decade of uninterrupted growth, giving many Turks a taste of the middle-class lifestyle. Economists say, however, that there has been a constant erosion of confidence in Mr Erdogan’s management of the economy as he has become more authoritarian, has intervened in the functioning of the Central Bank, which is supposed to set interest rates independently of political pressure, and undermined the rule of law.

However, growth brought new aspirations, and many Turks began to depend on credit. Bilal and Sevinc, who joined the workforce in the mid-2000s, were among them.

They said they were overdrafted and their two credit cards were so full that the bank blocked their account for three months earlier this year. Bilal paid the bills by working overtime, but he’s already got into debt. He earns overtime up to 4000 lire a month, the equivalent of about $ 300. But half of that goes to pay off the mortgage and car loan, and more towards electricity and gas bills, which have risen twice in recent months. It is not enough to pay off your credit card debt. Understanding the turkey economic crisis Map 1 of 6 How has the Turkish economy gone so badly? Before the pandemic, Turkey was trying to avoid a recession caused by mountainous debt, large losses in the value of the lira and rising inflation. But the crisis has accelerated in recent weeks, mainly because of the policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. Lower interest rates. The most recent crisis was caused by Mr. Erdogan’s direct interference in monetary policy, including his insistence on lowering interest rates in the face of skyrocketing inflation precisely the opposite of what economists are advocating. Inflation is skyrocketing. Low interest rates put more money in circulation and tend to drive up prices. In Turkey, the inflation rate has exceeded 20 percent amid Erdogan’s policies, and soaring prices are causing misery among the poor and impoverishing the middle class. The reading collapses. The country’s currency has plunged in recent weeks. Over the past year, the pound has lost over 45% of its value. This sharp drop means that the prices of essential imported goods continue to rise and people are struggling to afford food and fuel. Public unrest is growing. As the lire drop continues, sporadic protests have erupted around Turkey and opposition parties have called for a series of rallies to demand a change of government. Dozens of people have been arrested for joining street protests. Political pressure is mounting. Faced with the 2023 elections and in free fall in the polls, Erdogan has doubled his financial approach and seems convinced that his strategy will allow the economy to emerge from its difficulties. Most economists, however, say a crash is more likely. I look for all the lights left by the kids and turn them off, Sevinc said. We tell them not to use too much water and I use less cooking oil. She said she shopped mostly online because the nearest market is far away, and spends hours in the evenings browsing Trendyol, a popular online website, looking for cheap deals. . Five liters of cooking oil was equivalent to 49 lire and now 170 lire, she said. I was chasing it on Trendyol and found it for 80 and was more than happy. Her 8-year-old daughter complained when they had to cut back on snacks for the kids, she said. They asked relatives for a winter coat for their 13-year-old daughter, who is now content with a gift. We started saying No to the kids anymore, Bilal said, adding: The kids know what’s going on. They know wealth and poverty.

But he said he was sad that his own children were having a hard time. When we were kids we could buy whatever we needed. But now we can’t give them everything they want and they’ll grow up feeling bitter about the state, Bilal said.

The stress on the economy only made the country’s mood worse, he said. At work, colleagues still help each other, but sharing, even of cigarettes, has ended. I used to put my bag on the table for everyone to grab one, Bilal said. We are all like that. But now we’re just taking one out of our pocket, he added. Quitting smoking was not an option, he said. We live in a country where the stress is so high that we cannot stop. Bilal said that after workers at the factory finished their night shift, they used to go together to eat grilled mutton intestines, a Turkish specialty. But they had also given up on this little pleasure in recent months.

The family used to go out to eat together once a week, but it has been a year since they did, Bilal said.

Cradling their baby in their lounge chair, the couple said their arrival brought them comfort and joy. The baby is helping, Sevinc said. Bilal said he wanted to believe the government when it promised things would get better, but he feared all this economic turmoil could destabilize Turkey. If it continues like this, he warned, it will be chaos.

