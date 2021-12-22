Michael Flynn sues Jan 6 committee to try to dismiss subpoenas





Former national security adviser Michael Flynn sued the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Tuesday, claiming his subpoenas violated his right to free speech and his right not to incriminate himself.

“Without the intervention of this Court, General Flynn risks being irreparably and illegally compelled to produce information and testimony in violation of the law and his constitutional rights,” said the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Florida, where Flynn lives. .

In a letter to Flynn last month, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Chairman of the committee, said the panel wanted to ask him questions about a meeting he had with then-president Donald Trump and others in the Oval Office in December 2020. During the meeting, the letter said, “attendees discussed the seizure of voting machines, the declaration of a national emergency, the invocation of some emergency national security powers and the pursuit of the message that the November 2020 elections were marred by widespread fraud. “

The letter noted that Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, made similar suggestions in an interview with Newsmax the day before the meeting.

Flynn’s trial uses many of the same arguments other Trump allies have made to challenge their subpoenas, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and radio host Alex Jones. He argues that the House committee does not have the power to issue subpoenas because it does not have enough Republican members and because it does not have the necessary “legislative purpose”, a argument that a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, has already rejected.

The nine-member House panel consists of two Republicans and seven Democrats.

Flynn’s attorney argued in Tuesday’s trial that Flynn had nothing to do with the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol and accused the committee of going too far with his subpoenas . The lawsuit says the panel made “a broad set of requests for documents regarding his 1st Amendment activity as a private citizen, including the basis of his political beliefs, what he communicated about his political beliefs and to whom. he communicated these political convictions. “

The House committee did not respond to a request for comment.

He argues that the committee also violates Flynn’s right not to self-incriminate under the Fifth Amendment by requesting documents involving a non-profit organization founded by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, of which Flynn has briefly been the director. The Justice Department is investigating the group, called Defending the Republic, the lawsuit says.

“Forcing General Flynn to produce the types of documents identified in the summons would violate General Flynns’ 5th Amendment privilege against self-incrimination to the extent that admissions that certain documents exist, are in his possession, and that they are genuine can be used as evidence against him in the aforementioned criminal investigation, ”says the trial.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Flynn’s trial went on to say he was concerned he might face a criminal contempt charge if he does not cooperate with the Jan.6 panel.

“General Flynn is caught between alternatives which both risk criminal prosecution by the Justice Department, either in an ongoing criminal investigation or in a new contempt of Congress prosecution,” the lawsuit said.

The Justice Department has already sued Flynn. He pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about a conversation he had with a Russian diplomat while cooperating with former special adviser Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He subsequently stopped cooperating and sought to withdraw his guilty plea. Trump granted him full pardon last year.

The complaint filed Tuesday indicates that Flynn “was led into a perjury trap” by the FBI.

