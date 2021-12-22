May “lose” JF-17 deal with Argentina, according to Pak embassy in Insta post; later claims the account “hacked”





The Pakistani embassy in an Instagram post on Wednesday said the country could “lose” from the JF-17 deal with Argentina, adding that “political substitution in Islamabad could lead” to the rebirth of Pakistan.

File photo of Imran Khan | PA

STRENGTHS The JF-17 fighter jets were jointly developed by Pakistan and China. The Argentine Defense Ministry refused in September the purchase of any “supersonic aircraft”. Embassy in Argentina Instagram account hacked, Pakistan’s foreign ministry says

Pakistan’s foreign ministry was taken aback when an Instagram post from the country’s embassy in Argentina went viral on Wednesday. The post said Pakistan “could lose” the JF-17 deal with Argentina.

Jointly developed by Pakistan and China, the JF-17 fighter jets have entered service for the Pakistan Air Force. Myanmar, Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka have reportedly ordered the JF-17 jets from Pakistan.

In September of this year, Argentina’s defense ministry issued a statement denying the purchase of “supersonic planes of any origin.”

The Instagram post published on Wednesday by the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina went further, saying, “Political substitution in Islamabad may lead to the rebirth of Pakistan’s reliability and credibility. Diplomats cannot be ‘the reason ‘ failures.”

The post was later deleted, followed by tweets from the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry claiming that the “Instagram account of the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina had been hacked”.

“Please note that all messages posted through this account in the last hour were not from the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina,” the tweet added.

Interestingly, this “hacking incident” occurred days after a tweet from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia caused great embarrassment to Imran Khan’s government.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI us government representative to remain silent and continue working for you unpaid in the past three months and our children being forced out of school due to non-payment of school fees. Is that #NayaPakistan, “said the tweet which was later deleted.

There was also a video embedded in the tweet with the song “aap ne ghabrana nahin (fear not)”, a phrase often used by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry later said in a tweet that the Twitter account of its embassy in Serbia had been “hacked”.

